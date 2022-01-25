Covid long: the symptoms of the prolonged effect of the coronavirus

Jenni Smith 5 mins ago Health Comments Off on Covid long: the symptoms of the prolonged effect of the coronavirus 0 Views

Woman lying in bed with hand on forehead

Credit, Getty Images

Covid-19 can cause persistent health problems — with long-term effects.

There is no precise data on Brazil, but the British National Statistics Institute (ONS) estimates, for example, that around 1.3 million people in the United Kingdom have the so-called “long covid” – symptoms that last more than four weeks.

Most people who get covid don’t get seriously ill and get better relatively quickly.

But some have long-term problems after recovering from the original infection — even if they didn’t get very sick initially.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Medina, Biles, Naomi… Remember athletes who made mental health problems public | surfing

Understand the emotional turmoil that took Medina away from the World Surfing Championship Sports stars …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved