Covid treatments now available and how they work

James Gallagher*

BBC Health and Science Correspondent

6 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Some corticosteroids, antivirals and anti-inflammatory drugs have been tested for effectiveness in the treatment of covid-19

Vaccines against covid-19 are crucial in fighting the pandemic, but the need for drugs that can treat the disease persists.

Immunity obtained by vaccines is very important, but there is a serious problem of unequal access to immunizations around the world. In addition, the emergence of new variants reinforces the need for drugs, especially to treat severe cases of covid-19.

Whatwoe Are medications available?

There are currently some drugs that help fight the virus or its effects and that act on the body in different ways:

anti-inflammatory drugs to counter exaggerated and potentially lethal reactions from our immune system

antiviral drugs that make it difficult for the coronavirus to replicate inside the body

antibody therapies that mimic our own immune system to attack the virus

These medications are needed at different stages of the infection and range from very cheap to incredibly expensive. Some are more resilient to new variants than others.

It is important to note that so far no drug has been shown to be effective in preventing coronavirus infection. And several of the treatments available refer to drugs restricted to hospitals.

anti-inflammatory drugs

When you get covid, your body releases a flurry of chemicals to alert you that it is under attack. The chemical alert is called inflammation and is vital for mobilizing the immune system to fight Covid.

But if you don’t get rid of the virus quickly, the inflammation can get out of control and eventually damage vital organs like the lungs. And this excessive inflammation can kill. It is in the control of inflammation that the so-called corticosteroids, recommended by the WHO for use in patients with severe or critical condition of covid-19, act.

An anti-inflammatory steroid that existed before the pandemic, dexamethasone, was the first drug approved to help save the lives of people with the disease. It is given to seriously ill patients with respiratory problems. Tests reveal that this drug reduces the risk of death by one-fifth for patients with oxygen support and by one-third for patients requiring mechanical ventilation.

It is also such a cheap drug that it has been used in various parts of the world to treat Covid-19, from Brazil to China.

Other anti-inflammatory drugs have also been shown to be effective in reducing deaths, including hydrocortisone. There are also more advanced and targeted anti-inflammatory drugs such as tocilizumab and sarilumab. Tocilizumab has been widely used in hospitals in China, India and Australia.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Several of the treatments available refer to drugs restricted to hospitals.

In a technical note from April 2021, the Ministry of Health says that studies suggest “benefit of the use of tocilizumab in the time of use of respiratory support in the ICU and survival, in a context of rapid intervention for critically ill patients”.

But the drugs tocilizumab and sarilumab are up to 100 times more expensive than dexamethasone. This has restricted their use around the world, although they are much cheaper than an intensive care bed.

Baricitinib is an anti-inflammatory drug primarily used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. In research published by the WHO working group, the use of baricitinib is recommended in critically ill patients, as it increases the likelihood of survival from the complications that the coronavirus can cause, in addition to reducing the need for mechanical ventilation.

Anvisa had already allowed, in October, the use of baricitinib in Brazil to treat “hospitalized adult patients who need oxygen by mask or nasal catheter, or who need high flow oxygen or non-invasive ventilation.”

antiviral drugs

An antiviral attacks the ability of the coronavirus to make copies of itself inside the human body. This type of drug serves to keep the virus in low amounts, so there is less of it for the immune system to deal with.

Approved in January 2022 for use in the UK, paxlovid is a pill taken twice a day for five days. According to its manufacturer, Pfizer, it reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 89% in vulnerable adults.

On January 19, technicians from the National Health Surveillance Agency met with Pfizer representatives to discuss the pre-submission of the request for emergency use of the drug Paxlovid for the treatment of covid in Brazil. This is a step prior to submitting the formal request for use of the product in the country.

Another antiviral that has already been tested for effectiveness is molnupiravir. The manufacturer, US drugmaker Merck, estimates that this drug cuts the risk of hospitalization and death by half. The emergency use of molnupiravir is being analyzed by Anvisa, which received a formal request from Merck in November for the product to be marketed in Brazil.

Both Paxlovid and molnupiravir work best when taken soon after symptoms of covid appear. Pfizer expects to manufacture 80 million cycles of Paxlovid by the end of 2022 and has said it will allow generic manufacturers in 95 low-income countries to produce and distribute the drug at cost.

Merck is allowing Indian generic drug companies to produce molnupiravir cheaper for 100 low- and middle-income countries.

Another antiviral, rendesivir, is administered by intravenous infusion and would reduce the recovery time of covid. This drug was approved in March 2021 for use in Brazil, for covid patients aged 12 years or older, with a body weight of at least 40 kg, with pneumonia and in need of low or high flow oxygen supplementation or other ventilation. non-invasive.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Finding effective drugs in the treatment of covid-19 is considered essential for poor countries, where the pace of vaccination is slow, such as Sudan.

antibody therapy

The third way to fight Covid with drugs is to give people an infusion of antibodies that can attack the virus. These antibodies stick to the surface of the coronavirus and mark it for destruction by the body’s immune system.

The body produces its own antibodies when it is attacked by the coronavirus. The most effective of them were studied in the laboratory, grown and administered to patients. This is known as monoclonal antibody therapy.

These therapies are usually given to very vulnerable patients who have difficulty producing their own antibodies. Again, the sooner these drugs are administered, the greater the chances of success.

On January 21, the World Health Organization recommended the use of the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab for the treatment of Covid-19. This drug began to be used by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) as a test in the treatment of patients moderately affected by covid.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody that is often given as a transfusion to transplant recipients, cancer patients, and other high-risk groups.

According to research done by the WHO and the NHS, if given quickly after symptoms of covid develop, sotrovimab can help prevent people from becoming seriously ill. In the British health service, the administration of this drug is focused on patients who have underlying health conditions, such as diabetes or respiratory problems, and who may be severely affected by the coronavirus.

In Brazil, the emergency use of sotrovimab was authorized by Anvisa on September 8, 2021. It is indicated by the agency for the treatment of mild to moderate covid-19 in adult patients and adolescents aged 12 years and over, weighing at least 40 kg, and who are at risk of progression to the severe stage of the disease. Sotrovimab is restricted to hospitals and cannot be sold in pharmacies and drugstores in Brazil.

Studies by the manufacturer, GSK, say the drug reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 79% in vulnerable adults.

Another treatment recommended by WHO and approved by Anvisa is the combination of monoclonal antibodies Casirivimab and imdevimab, produced by pharmaceutical companies Regeneron and Roche.

According to Anvisa, this drug is indicated for mild and moderate cases of the disease, in adults and pediatric patients (12 years and older) with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, and who are at high risk of progressing to severe forms of the disease. disease. This includes patients aged 65 and over or who have certain chronic medical conditions.

The administration of both drugs must take place in a hospital environment. They must be given together by intravenous infusion. According to clinical trials, these drugs reduce the length of hospital stay and the risk of death for patients.

Anvisa also approved the combined use of the monoclonal antibodies banlanivimab and etesevimab, which can only be applied in a hospital environment, in adults and children aged 12 years and over, with a high risk of progression of covid to the severe form or that can lead to need for hospitalization. Another agency-approved monoclonal antibody is Regkirona.

Will these drugs work against variants?

The expectation is that anti-inflammatories will work against all variants because they target our body, not the virus itself.

There is more concern about whether monoclonal antibodies would work with new variants because they were developed to mirror the virus. If the variant has many mutations, it will have fewer similarities to synthetic monoclonal antibodies. However, GSK says it has tested the syntrovimab therapy against the Omicron variant and said it remains effective in laboratory studies.

Antivirals are expected to resist the variants seen so far. None of the mutations observed in Ômicron seem to affect the ability of these drugs to work.

What other drugs are available?

The use of several other drugs has even been advocated for the treatment of covid, although there is no indication that they are effective against the disease. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro continues to defend the use of chloroquine, and the use of this drug for covid-19 is expressly discouraged by the World Health Organization.

Ivermectin has also been promoted by Bolsonaro and other leaders in different parts of the world, but there is no scientific evidence that it works. The WHO advises against the use of ivermectin for covid-19, with the exception of its use in the context of a clinical trial.

Collecting antibodies from the blood of survivors – known as convalescent plasma therapy – was once touted as a possibility, but it did not reduce deaths.

There has also been speculation that drugs used to treat malaria and HIV could work, but no tests have proven effective. And so far, no drug has been shown to be effective in preventing coronavirus infection.

*With a complementary report by Nathalia Passarinho