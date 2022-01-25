Covid: why the WHO says that the Omicron variant could mean the end of the pandemic in Europe

First detected in mid-November in South Africa, the omicron variant of the coronavirus caused a sudden explosion of cases in Europe – which was soon reflected in different parts of the world.

In Brazil, the variant has been dominant since at least the first week of January, representing between 90% and 100% of positive cases confirmed by RT-PCR tests, according to the frequency map of the Sars-CoV-Surveillance Program. 2 of the Corona-Ômica BR-MCTI Network, which monitors the growth of the main variants of the virus in the country.

However, according to recent statements by the World Health Organization (WHO), Europe has now entered a new phase, which could lead to the end of the pandemic in the region.

“It is plausible that the region is nearing the end of the pandemic,” Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, said on Sunday (23/1).

