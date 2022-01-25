Credit reviews utilities stocks, Itaú BBA raises Bradesco (BBDC4) and Citi raises Ambev (ABEV3): the standout recommendations

The week started with several stock recommendations, highlighting the Swiss bank reviewing the scenario for electric and sanitation companies. Copasa (CSMG3) left a neutral recommendation for outperform (performance above the market average) and the recommendation for AES Brasil (AESB3) was also high.

Itaú BBA, on the other hand, raised its recommendation for Bradesco (BBDC4) in a review for the banking sector. Citi, in turn, raised the recommendation for Ambev (ABEV3). Check out the highlights:

Credit Suisse reviews energy sector

Credit Suisse says 2022 is also likely to be a turbulent year, not just because some of the uncertainties seen in 2021 appear to linger, but also because the elections are likely to bring additional volatility into the equation.

Thus, in this scenario of uncertainty, the performance of the utilities sector (energy and sanitation) could outperform many others, considering that companies are protected against the pressure of inflation, the regulatory framework provides minimal regulatory returns, volumes are typically stable. and most companies have secured some level of inorganic growth (via auctions/projects under construction and M&A activity).

To face the complex political and macro scenario, companies with defensive (diversified) portfolios, good management and exposure to the network segment are preferred choices, such as Alupar (ALUP11), Engie (EGIE3), Energisa (ENGI11). The bank also highlights that CPFL (CPFE3) has a solid balance sheet and an attractive valuation, according to analysts.

“We believe it is important to point out that companies in the sector do not have very high leverage and usually have long-term maturities”, the analysts point out.

The analysis team believes in a base case growth of 2.1% on an annual basis and in volumes with a 15% water deficit and long-term prices of BRL 161 per Megawatt-hour (MWh).

They also highlight that the reservoirs are much better prepared and reached 47% on January 19, 2022, with the risk of rationing for this year getting further away. In terms of sanitation, the reservoirs are also well prepared and should not cause major concerns throughout the year, they assess.

“When we get into pricing trends, we believe that the combination of the rainy season, weaker demand and new open market capacity expected through 2024 should bring prices down again. Improved technology should also play a role in bringing long-term prices down.

Among the changes in recommendation, Copasa (CSMG3) moved from neutral to outperform (a performance above the market average) and the recommendation for AES Brasil (AESB3) was also high, based on the potential for appreciation from renewables that are under construction. .

“We continue with a positive view for Cesp, believing that the long-term call has improved with the addition of renewables to the portfolio. Omega (MEGA3) is also expected to bring with better returns for shareholders. Neoenergia (NEOE3) continues as an outperform due to the extremely discounted valuation, but the exposure to GDP is a little uncomfortable, in addition to the governance issue”, they point out.

Sabesp (SBSP3) also continues as an outperform due to valuation, positive tariff review methodology and privatization prospects. Sanepar, on the other hand, continues with an underperform recommendation (perspective of below-average performance) due to the difficulty of implementing the tariff increase in 2022 and the worse hydrology.

Check out the Credit Suisse recommendation changes below:

Company Code previous recommendation current recommendation Previous target price Current target price Upside potential* AES Brazil AESB3 Neutral Outperform BRL 17.00 BRL 13.00 15.9% Alupar Investments ALUP11 Outperform Outperform BRL 32.80 BRL 30.70 24.0% Cesp CESP6 Outperform Outperform BRL 32.40 BRL 27.90 23.4% cup CSMG3 Neutral Outperform BRL 17.03 BRL 16.60 36.3% CPFL Energia CPFE3 Outperform Outperform BRL 41.30 BRL 41.30 52.6% Energies from Brazil ENBR3 Outperform Outperform BRL 24.80 BRL 24.80 16.5% Energisa S/A ENGI11 Outperform Outperform BRL 58.80 BRL 58.80 42.6% Engie Brazil EGIE3 Outperform Outperform BRL 47.40 BRL 45.60 16.4% Neoenergy NEOE3 Outperform Outperform BRL 24.40 BRL 23.30 47.8% Omega Energy MEGA3 Outperform Outperform U.S. $ 16,00 BRL 14.60 15.4% know SBSP3 Outperform Outperform BRL 60.90 BRL 56.60 57.2% Sanepar SAPR11 underperform underperform BRL 27.10 BRL 20.80 10.7% Taesa TAEE11 underperform underperform BRL 33.70 BRL 32.70 -13.9%

*in relation to the closing of Friday (21)

Itaú BBA reviews banking sector and raises Bradesco

Reviewing the banking sector, Itaú BBA raised the recommendation for Bradesco’s shares (BBDC4) from neutral to outperform, with the target price being raised from R$26.00 to R$28.00.

The bank says Bradesco was discounted for a while, but now sees justification for raising estimates and hoping for a reclassification. The credit spread recovery finally appears to be under way, faster and stronger than previously anticipated, to drive 18% customer net interest margin (NII) growth in fiscal 2022. Itaú estimates that non-performing loans (NPL) are not deteriorating further.

As a result, the bank expects Bradesco to deliver 10% growth in earnings per share from its 10-year low valuations. The bba also sees room for further reclassifications if Brazil’s macro climate improves and the threat from digital banks weakens.

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) also has an outperform recommendation from BBA. Analysts expect the company to post net income of R$5.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Itaú BBA expects credit quality to be a positive highlight, with non-performing loans (NPLs) practically stable at 1.9%, which allows provisioning expenses to remain low without harming coverage ratios. Credit margins are likely to remain under pressure from funding costs and be the quarter’s low point.

Service revenues are likely to stagnate and operating expenses will increase sequentially. The loan portfolio is likely to grow at a high single-digit rate and the net interest margin (NII) a little faster. Provisioning expenses should increase only slightly faster than the loan portfolio.

Itaú BBA, for its part, does not expect a combination of positive results from Santander, but better customer net financial margins are likely to generate “positive vibes” for the rest of the sector. The growth of the consolidated loan portfolio is expected to increase by 3%, led by individuals. The positive highlight will be the NII customer line growing 4%, with NIMs expanding.

In addition, the bank points out that operating and other expenses are likely to accelerate this quarter. The bank also says its estimated net income dropped 5% to BRL 4.1 billion, and for a still good return on equity (ROE) of 21%.

The bank maintains a market performance assessment (performance in line with the market average) for the Santander unit, and a target price of R$39.00.

Itaú BBA maintains an underperform assessment (performance below the market average) for Nubank, with a target price of US$ 8 per share traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank projects total revenue of R$2.6 billion (+28%), with service revenue of R$1.4 billion, driven by a higher number of credit cards and associated interchange revenues.

The loan portfolio is projected at R$32.0 billion, up from R$28.7 billion in the previous quarter, with emphasis on credit cards and personal loans. In addition, the bank expects non-performing loans (NPLs) to start rising, from 3.3% to 3.5%.

Check out Itaú BBA’s recommendations for the financial sector.

Company Code previous recommendation current recommendation Previous target price Current target price Upside potential* Bradesco BBDC4 market perform Outperform BRL 26 BRL 28.00 34.2% Bank of Brazil BAAS3 Outperform Outperform BRL 42 BRL 42 34.6% Santander Brazil SANB11 market perform market perform BRL 40 BRL 39 24.1% BTG Pactual BPAC11 Outperform Outperform BRL 32 BRL 32 50.0% Nubank NAKED underperform underperform US$ 8.00 US$ 8.00 15.9% Pan Bank BPAN4 market perform market perform BRL 18 BRL 16 56.9% Inter Bank BIDI11 Outperform Outperform BRL 65 BRL 65 157.0% modal more MODL11 market perform market perform BRL 20 BRL 20 65.3% ABC Brazil ABCB4 Outperform Outperform BRL 25 BRL 25 59.9% banrisul BRSR6 market perform market perform BRL 15 BRL 15 44.4%

*in relation to the closing of Friday (21)

Citi elevates Ambev

Citi has upgraded its Ambev stock (ABEV3) recommendation from neutral to buy, highlighting its projection of promising earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for 2023. The target went from R$17 to R$18.50, a potential increase of 26% compared to the last closing.

Analysts also highlighted the perception that the beer segment is a defensive sector in an election year and noise from covid-19.

For the bank’s analysts, the company’s recent share decline represents an attractive entry point into paper in light of the centuries-old recovery in sales volume, market share and channel mix.

Bradesco BBI also highlighted its projections for Ambev, maintaining the outperform recommendation and target price of R4 21, but highlighting the company’s portfolio with a long-term analysis.

For the bank’s analysts, the company will continue to launch new brands to try to compensate for the weakness of specific brands, says BBI

Bradesco BBI says Ambev’s flagship beer brand Skol saw its market share in Brazil drop 9 percentage points to 21% in 2019 compared to 2011, while the company’s overall market share dropped 4 pp in this period, leading investors to think that this mark may not recover. This happened as consumers increasingly sought new options and competitor Heineken expanded in Brazil.

Although it is possible to revive the brand, the bank does not believe that Ambev will try to recover Skol, but will continue to launch new brands to try to compensate for the weakness of specific brands. This strategy seems to have paid off under the new management, with Ambev gaining 3 pp of market share in 2019-21.

Learn more about Ambev by watching this Monday’s InfoMoney Radar:

