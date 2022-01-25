Creditas raises US$ 260 million to consolidate credit ecosystem – Link

Preparing the ground for an initial public offering (IPO), Brazilian fintech Creditas announced this Tuesday, 25th, the receipt of a contribution of US$ 260 million, which raises the company’s market valuation to US$ 4.8 billion. The new round is another step by the startup to consolidate its credit ecosystem: after gaining market share with loans based on guarantees such as real estate and automobiles, Creditas has diversified its services, advancing in insurance, purchase and sale of cars and corporate benefits.

The investment comes 13 months after the company raised $255 million and achieved “unicorn” status (the name given to startups valued at more than $1 billion). The check brings new investors to fintech: the American fund Fidelity Management, the Spanish fund Actyus (focused on fintechs) and the British venture capital firm Greentrail Capital. Longtime investors at Creditas, such as QED Investors, SoftBank and Kaszek Ventures, also followed the contribution.

This is the sixth round of investments received by the startup – since its founding, in 2012, the company has raised US$ 829 million.

Despite being well capitalized since the last check announced in December 2020, the company saw the need to carry out a new funding, given the pace of growth registered in recent months. In the third quarter of 2021, Creditas had a 233% increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2020, reaching BRL 257.1 million – at the same time, losses amounted to BRL 81.2 million.

“We have recently made capital-intensive moves, such as the acquisition of startups Minuto Seguros and Volanty, in addition to expanding into Mexico. This year we are going to focus mainly on consolidating this growth”, says the Spanish Sergio Furio, founder and executive president of the startup, in an interview with Estadão.

Sergio Furio, Founder and Executive Chairman of Creditas

Created as a credit fintech, Creditas has expanded its scope of action. The company’s idea is to offer services that orbit around three assets: house, car and salary. In the auto vertical, for example, in addition to offering financing, the startup plans to sell cars to customers and provide warranty, insurance and maintenance.

Within this, part of the check will be devoted to investments in technology. “We have been progressively migrating clients from the web to mobile apps, and now we are going to strengthen the app. We want the products to talk to each other: when the customer wants a credit with a car guarantee, we can quickly connect him with the insurance part and the marketplace”, explains Furio.

The operation in Mexico will also be reinforced. For the time being, the company has taken to the country only car financing and the granting of credit guaranteed by a car, but the plan is to also launch real estate services as collateral and corporate benefits. Currently, Creditas has 200 employees in Mexico – at the beginning of 2021, there were 30.

THE Estadão found that Creditas is also studying entering the European market with Voltz, an electric motorcycle startup that received an investment from the company. In addition, the fintech is evaluating launching health plans. In both cases, however, the projects are still at an early stage.

Towards the Stock Exchange

In the same way that Nubank raised $1.15 billion last June targeting the stock market, Creditas’ new round was designed as a lead-up to an IPO – Fidelity Management, which has entered as an investor, specializes in investment companies. open capital. Furio confirms that there are plans to list the company, but does not mention dates.

For Gilberto Sarfati, professor at FGV, the new check should bring more tranquility to Creditas in this process, which should have turmoil. “This cash boost will enable the company to choose the best time for the IPO. It may not be convenient for Creditas to go public later this year, as the Stock Exchange is heading in a negative direction,” he says.

This volatility in the market, which has been melting the shares of technology companies amid rising interest rates in the United States, has already brought challenges in this funding of US$ 260 million, says the executive president of Creditas.

“Investors are more cautious, evaluating how companies will make a profit in the future and how they differentiate themselves from competitors in the market”, says Furio. “Having managed to close a transaction in this market context was not easy. I attribute this to our recent results.”