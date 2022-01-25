Creditas worth US$ 4.8 billion in new funding

Fidelity Investments bought a stake in Creditas, valuing the Brazilian fintech at $4.8 billion.

Creditas raised $260 million in a Series F round that was led by Fidelity, said Sergio Furio, founder and chief executive of Creditas. Other shareholders, such as SoftBank’s Vision and Latin America funds, also followed the round, according to Furio.

“The market was getting a little weird and we wanted to be well capitalized,” Furio said in a video interview. He expects to take advantage of volatility throughout 2022 for possible new acquisitions.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Proceeds from the round will also be used to expand Creditas’ customer base with the aim of doubling revenue in 2022, Furio said. The startup faces a difficult year in Brazil, with an economy that is not expected to grow and a polarized presidential election in October.

“Brazilians will have to take out more secured loans, as incumbent banks will pull back on offering other lines of credit,” Furio said.

Creditas sells a range of secured loans – using homes, vehicles and even iPhones as collateral – offering cheaper rates than traditional banks. In a previous fundraising round in December 2020, the company had been valued at $1.75 billion.

The Creditas transaction kicks off what promises to be another strong year for Latin American startups. Last year, venture capital firms invested more than $15 billion in startups in the region, more than three times the amount in 2020, according to data compiled by PitchBook.

The business frenzy has helped create new billionaires and turned startups into some of the biggest companies in the region. The most recent fundraising placed Creditas among the five most valuable privately held startups in the region. For comparison, used car digital dealer Kavak is valued at $8.7 billion, Rappi at $5.25 billion and QuintoAndar at $5.1 billion.

The question now is how these startups will fare when it’s time to tap into the public stock market. Due to the slump in tech stocks around the world, Nubank, which went public last December, is now trading below its IPO price.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Creditas plans to make an initial public offering at some point, likely on a US stock exchange, according to Furio, but there is no set date yet.

growth in Mexico

Furio, who is from Spain, founded Creditas in 2012 after hearing from his Brazilian girlfriend about Brazil’s astronomical interest rates. He had previously worked in Deutsche Bank’s corporate banking and investment banking division, followed by a seven-year stint at The Boston Consulting Group, and arrived in Brazil without speaking Portuguese.

Now the company he created has more than 4,000 employees, with a technology office in Spain and a loan operation in Mexico. Creditas plans to use part of the proceeds from the round to accelerate growth in Mexico, but there are currently no plans to expand to other Latin American countries.

Including the recent round, Creditas has already raised $829 million through equity transactions, according to Furio. In addition to Fidelity, other new investors include the Actyus fund and Greentrail Capital. The company is also supported by QED Investors, Kaszek Ventures, Wellington Management and Advent International, through its affiliate Sunley House Capital.

“Creditas is the rare fintech that truly builds deep relationships with its customers, dramatically reducing the cost of credit and improving the quality of life for those they serve,” said Will Pruett, director of Fidelity.

Sign up for the Do Zero ao Topo newsletter and receive success stories from the business world:

Related