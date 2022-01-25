Cruzeiro settles Transfer Ban debts and waits for FIFA to register athletes

With Ronaldo Fenômeno’s own resources, Cruzeiro concluded this Monday (24) the payment of more than R$ 20 million in debts with FIFA and is now awaiting the release of the entity that governs world football to be able to register the celestial players. this Tuesday (25), releasing them for the debut of Mineiro, against URT, this Wednesday (26), at 17 pm, at Independência. Ronaldo made the financial contribution even without having completed the process of acquiring the shares of SAF do Cruzeiro. He signed the intention to purchase 90% of the shares.

Buy now your package for Cruzeiro games as home team in the Campeonato Mineiro

Cruzeiro paid off debts with Defensor-URU for the hiring of Arrascaeta, with Mazatlán-MEX, arising from the arrival of striker Riascos, and also a remaining debt with Tigres-MEX, for the arrival of Rafael Sobis. The football department has until 7 pm this Tuesday (25) to register its new athletes for the debut of the year. The process is now waiting for FIFA’s documentation, but the work was tireless on Monday (24) for the imbroglio to be resolved. The Fox had been punished for almost six months.

Buy now your package for Cruzeiro games as home team in the Campeonato Mineiro

The celestial fan was waiting for this release to be able to see all the reinforcements contracted by the team in the first game of the season. So far, the celestial market has brought 11 new names to Toca da Raposa. They are: goalkeeper Rafael Cabral; right-back Gabriel Dias, defenders Maicon, Mateus Silva and Sidnei; midfielders Filipe Machado, Pedro Casto and Willian Oliveira; midfielder João Paulo and forwards Edu and Waguininho.

Buy now your package for Cruzeiro games as home team in the Campeonato Mineiro

Cruzeiro still has two names to be announced in the coming days. Goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão and left-back Matheus Bidu. The two adjust the last details of the contract to obtain confirmation from Cruzeiro.

Buy now your package for Cruzeiro games as home team in the Campeonato Mineiro

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to quality journalism from Minas Gerais. Our newsroom daily produces responsible information that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on Facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.