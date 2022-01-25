Cruzeiro settles two more debts and is free from FIFA punishment

Cruzeiro settled, this Monday (24), with the payment of two other debts related to the signing of athletes and ended the FIFA punishment that prevented it from registering players for more than six months. The club paid off the debt related to striker Riascos with Mazlatán, from Mexico, and another pending with Tigres, from Mexico, still for the hiring of Rafael Sóbis. With this, Cruzeiro awaits the release of FIFA to re-register players.

According to the UOL Esporte, Cruzeiro is still waiting for the arrival of some documents to formalize the payment of debts that exceeded R$ 23 million. The celestial club had earlier settled the dispute with Defensor, from Uruguay, for the hiring of Arrascaeta.

For the 2022 season, Cruzeiro hired 11 reinforcements together with coach Paulo Pezzoalano and none of them are yet registered for the Campeonato Mineiro, which starts for the celestial team this Wednesday (26), against URT, at 17:00, in the Independence.

Once FIFA releases, Cruzeiro will send the documentation to CBF. Athletes’ names must appear in the Daily Newsletter (BID) by 7pm this Tuesday (25). Otherwise, they will not be able to play for the first round of the State and the team will have to debut in Mineiro with only the remaining players from last season and the highlights of the under-20 team.