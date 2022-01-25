Daughter of Olavo de Carvalho comments on her father’s death: ‘God forgive the evils’

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on Daughter of Olavo de Carvalho comments on her father’s death: ‘God forgive the evils’ 0 Views

posted on 01/25/2022 09:59

(Credit: Reproduction/Social Media)


(Credit: Reproduction/Social Media)

Daughter of Olavo de Carvalho, Heloísa de Carvalho took a critical tone when commenting on her father’s death on social media.

The writer died in the United States this Friday (25/1), according to a death note released by family members. “May God forgive him for all the evil he has done,” the 51-year-old lawyer said on Twitter.

Affiliated to the PT since June 2021, Heloísa broke up with her father in 2017. On Facebook, she even told one of her followers that she considers herself an “orphan of father and mother”, but repudiated those who celebrate the death of the Bolsonarista guru.

“To commemorate the death of any person is to sign the certificate of total lack of humanity, God is watching and so am I”, he posted on Twitter. The lawyer also highlighted her father’s denialist stance in relation to the pandemic.


“The day Olavo posted that he didn’t have a death from COVID, I lost a dear friend, who was a widow and left 3 children under the age of 10 orphans. Olavo died of COVID, there’s no way I can feel great sadness for his death, but I’m not happy either. Being honest with myself and my feelings,” she wrote.


Heloísa and Olavo have always had a troubled relationship. In several interviews with the press, she said that the ideologue prevented her from attending school and that, therefore, she only learned to read in adolescence. Also according to the lawyer, Carvalho was a supporter of polygamy, despite defending the Christian religion.

In January 2020, Heloísa released “Meu Pai, o Guru do Presidente”, a book in which she reports more controversial facts about Carvalho, such as his passage through an asylum and his experiences as a leader of sects – one in astrology, the other in Islam.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Covid-19: Pfizer and BioNTech Begin Clinical Trials of Omicron Variant Vaccine | coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Tuesday that they have begun a clinical trial to test …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved