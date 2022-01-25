Dawn had outbursts, hot chat and revelation of ‘crushes’

After the game of discord in an atmosphere of ‘concord’, the night of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) was very quiet. Participants took advantage of the early hours to vent about their fear of the first wall of the edition, in addition to having talked about ‘crushes’ within the program and, also, in a warm chat, about what they like to do in bed.

fear of the wall

The walled-in Natália vented about the fear she is feeling in relation to the first wall of the program. In conversation with Pedro Scooby, the sister considered herself naive and said that harsh words are not out of malice, but sincerity.

“I’m very naive. Sometimes, I speak harsh words, but it’s not out of malice, it’s out of sincerity. I need to speak so I don’t be inconsistent in my points of view”, informed the model.

Natalia also revealed that she did not understand the vote of some people in her.

I totally understood Maria, Brunna even understood, but other people don’t. I’m very scared,” said the walled woman.

Crying after discord game

After the discord game, Linn da Quebrada was quite upset about not being on anyone’s podium. In the external area, the sister vented and was comforted by Jessilane.

“I’m thinking that I have to fight for mine, really. It’s hard not to let yourself be shaken in the sense of, I don’t know… Sometimes it seems that we get a little discredited in ourselves”, lamented Linn.

In consolation to her friend, Jessilane said that none of the three who entered last were included on the podiums.

“Awesome, but you see the three of you who came in last haven’t been on anyone’s podium. […] It’s literally a war against time for you guys to match the others,” Jessi said.

I keep feeling like I don’t have rings. […] And we know that having alliances makes us stronger in the game. […] I’m feeling weak, Linn said.

‘Crushes’ inside the house

Another topic that raised during the night was that of ‘crushes’ inside the house, and who they would be interested in inside the house.

In the fourth lollipop, when asked about her relationship with Lucas, Slovenia did not deny that she would kiss her brother, but stated that, at the moment, she is still focused on getting to know people more.

“If I want to be with someone, I will. I’m not in the mood yet. It’s time to meet and exchange”, declared the sister.

In the fourth grunge, Luciano and Jessilane also talked about who they would kiss at ‘BBB 22’.

Jessi revealed that she would be with almost all the boys in the house, and with the sisters Natália and Maria. About Paulo André, the biologist said that she would even try something with the athlete if she didn’t know his age.

Then it was Luciano’s turn to respond. Assumed bisexual, the participant declared that he would “catch” the brothers Paulo André, Linn da Quebrada, Maria, Natália and Jessilane.

Hot chat in the grunge room

Still in a hot mood, the conversation caught fire in the grunge room, when the participants decided to reveal what they most like to do in bed.

Linn started the conversation about the positions he likes to do during the “h hour”. Jokingly, the sister said that she “does the dead” for being too lazy. “At most I make the chicken [assado]. And I still say, ‘Hold my leg there,'” she said with a laugh.

Jessilane also shared what she likes to do most in bed.

“I like to be fine, enjoying the vibe. I like to be told, to have things done with me. The position I like the most is 4, but I’m lazy,” she said.

Natália, in turn, says that she likes to be tied up during sex and stated that she “dreams about a man like Christian Gray”, referring to the movie “50 Shades of Grey”.