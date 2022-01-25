Death toll from fighting passes 150 after attack on Syrian prison

posted on 01/24/2022 09:06



(credit: AFP)

Hassake, Syria- Kurdish forces surrounded a Syrian city on Monday to capture jihadists who attacked a prison five days ago, sparking a clash that left more than 150 dead.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denounced that fighters of the Islamic State group were using minors as “human shields” inside the Ghwayran prison, in the city of Hassake, in northeast Syria.

The UN children’s agency Unicef ​​has called for the protection of the nearly 850 detained minors, warning that they could be “injured or forcibly recruited” by IS.

The attack on the prison began on Thursday, when 100 jihadists began an operation with truck bombs and heavy artillery, sparking clashes inside and around the prison.

The FDS, a mostly Kurdish militia backed by the United States, consolidated control of the area on Sunday night and enacted a week-long curfew that includes the closure of establishments, with the exception of essential services such as markets, medical clinics, bakeries. and gas stations.

The FDS reported that the teenagers were detained on charges of belonging to IS and were in a “rehabilitation center” inside the prison.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), a UK-based NGO with sources in the field, said on Monday that the besieged jihadists refused to surrender.

The group brought the death toll in the fighting to 145, including 102 jihadists, 45 Kurdish fighters and seven civilians.