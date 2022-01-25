Defense disrupts clarification of Moro’s contract with consultancy

Of every BRL 4 that the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal earns in fees in Brazil, BRL 3, or 75%, comes from companies investigated by “Lava Jato”. Even so, the judge of the late Curitiba consortium and former Minister of Justice in the Jair Bolsonaro government — the president of the Republic that he helped to elect in 2018 — went to work for the company that manages, among others, the judicial recovery of Odebrecht, one of the main targets of the lavajatista breaker.

Considering that Sergio Moro is now trying to return to public life via an elective position, of public interest, Minister Bruno Dantas, of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU), lifted the secrecy of all documents in the case file on the fees received by the former -judge when rendering services to the United States consultancy.

The defense and press office of the pre-candidate for president are trying to paste the thesis that the TCU would be breaking the secrecy of the former minister. But Dantas’s order only asks for information, which is public, in the form of cooperation, collected from the judicial recovery courts in public proceedings.

Based on previous decisions of the Federal Supreme Court on “breach of confidentiality”, the defense of Alvarez & Marsal and de Moro have so far refused to present this data. In considerations sent to the report of the Folha de S.Paulo, some STF decisions would point out that the TCU could not request information that breaks bank secrecy in private relationships.

Odebrecht alone pays Moro’s former employer about R$1.2 million a month. And the contract is already 30 months. From what is known, the construction company from Bahia has honored the millionaire payments – which are being deposited in court, due to a decision by the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of São Paulo. But Odebrecht wants to review its leniency agreement and is in default with the Federal Government.

The decision to publicize the process that is being processed by the TCU was taken after a request by the Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rocha Furtado, of the Public Ministry with the TCU. On the 18th, Dantas had already granted the MP full access to Moro’s contract with the company.

In the order, the minister explains that the documentation of Moro’s hiring so far has not been presented in full. Only excerpts of contractual clauses and the termination of the former judge with one of the companies that make up the business group in Brazil were indicated. According to Dantas, there would be no need for confidential treatment of documents, and the specifically confidential sections are already marked.

As for the information regarding the processes in which Alvarez & Marsal acts as a judicial administrator and the fees established, the minister recalled in his order that they are public data, which can be obtained through consultations with the respective bankruptcy and judicial recovery courts.

Dantas stressed that the judicial administrator “plays a relevant role in collaboration with the state”, which would justify the classification of the documents in the case as public.

The rapporteur of the case also stressed that information protected by tax or banking secrecy does not appear in the case file. Regarding the transcripts of Moro’s messages with the prosecutors of the self-dubbed “jet car”, shared by the Federal Supreme Court, Dantas recalled that they are not covered by judicial secrecy either.

At the end of last year, Dantas ordered Alvarez & Marsal to reveal how much it paid the ex-judge after he left the company in October 2021. The minister also ordered a survey of all judicial recovery processes in which the consultancy acted. during the “lava jato” period, in chronological order, to follow the evolution of the company’s business.

According to the MP, it is necessary to investigate the conflict of interest in the fact that ex-judge Sergio Moro gave judicial decisions and guided the conditions for entering into leniency agreements with Odebrecht and, shortly thereafter, went to work for the consultancy that the administration of the judicial reorganization of the same company.

For experts heard by the ConJur, there is sufficient evidence to warrant a deeper investigation of the former judge’s conduct. More specifically, the occurrence of the so-called “revolving door”, when an individual performs actions in the public service that have consequences in certain economic segments and, later, goes to work in the private sector, benefiting from the effects that he helped to produce or using privileged information.

One of Moro’s and the consultancy’s main arguments is that the former judge did not act directly, at Alvarez & Marsal, in judicial reorganizations. For the lawyer and former counselor of the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic Mauro Menezes, this argument is “a malicious attitude, to promote the simulation that he was not benefited by what he had previously done”.

“The ‘lava jato’, due to its spectacular nature, ended up resulting in the financial unfeasibility of the investigated companies. Therefore, it does not matter if he worked or not in the area of ​​judicial recovery. He is not prevented from working with judicial recovery, but in this company (Alvarez & Marsal). What matters is that he receives money from a company that he favored economically”, he says.

Lenio Streck, lawyer and columnist for ConJur, also points out the evident conflict of interests. “Everything is very strange. Or an extremely lucky move by the company to prospect a former judge. Yes, because the numbers are incredible. The allegory that fits is: Moro placed himself before a bend in the road and spread nails; and distributed cards advertising the A&M Rubber Shop — casually, where he went to work as a tire consultant. Look at the numbers: A&M’s big customers are companies that have been entangled in the ‘lava jato’. Problem? There wouldn’t be. Since the ‘lava jato’ judge hadn’t been Moro.”

Sergio Renault, a lawyer specializing in improbity, agrees that there are indications to justify an investigation. “The story involves the judge, the consulting firm that advised companies investigated in the ‘jet car wash’ and then hired the former judge. There are indications that justify the investigation”, he says.

This is also what the criminalist thinks Pierpaolo Bottini, emphasizing that it is necessary to protect the right of defense of the accused. “The facts must be verified. It is worth remembering that there was recognition of suspicion in the case, a declaration of impartiality by the magistrate. It is necessary that the entire context in which the acts took place, always respecting the right of defense, so criticized by those who now need to make use of it”, opines.

For Pedro Estevam Serrano, even if the competence of the TCU to investigate the case can be questioned, as Moro and the consultancy did, it is possible to continue the investigation in the criminal sphere, including investigating the relationship of the actors with the US government.

“It is necessary to investigate from the possible obtaining of undue gain by someone from A&M’s performance, as well as the consultancy’s relationship with US government entities and whether this government was unduly benefited by any agreement produced here in Brazil, and if this benefit received somehow interfered in the eventual hiring of Moro. These are aspects that have to be investigated in the criminal and improbity field by the Public Ministry and the Federal Police.”

for the lawyer Cristiano Zanin, the case of “revolving door” is clear. “Can you imagine a player taking off his shirt at halftime and coming back to play the other 45 minutes for the other team?”, he asks. Therefore, it is essential that the former judge is accountable to society.

“Conflict of interest is an extremely serious issue, especially when the undisputed practice of lawfare (which was identified in the actions of this public agent) had the ability not only to shake lives and biographies, but also to interfere in the entire political scenario of the country and devastate the finances of several national companies. The duty of transparency calls for an even voluntary provision of the satisfactions due to society.”

Marco Aurelius de Carvalho, founder of Prerogativas, reinforces that Moro has an obligation to provide information. “Perhaps he didn’t realize that he left the Judiciary and today he took on another dimension as a candidate for president of the Republic. He continues to behave as if he were shielded by the protection of the toga”, he opines.

006.684/2021-1