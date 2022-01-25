Deolane Bezerra is sued by a follower; She asks for R$ 15 thousand in compensation

The name of Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, is involved in yet another controversy. According to information from Fábia Oliveira’s column, from the Em Off portal, the lawyer was sued by a follower, who accuses her of false advertising.

Thaina Silva Carvalho claims to have acquired, through the disclosure made by Deolane in Instagram Stories, a free sample of the product ‘Detona Gordura’, which proposes healthy weight loss, but discovered that it was a fraud.

Also according to the vehicle, the advertising made by the famous said that, paying only the shipping, in the amount of R$ 29.90, the consumer would receive at home 120 capsules of the product as a free sample. But, after requesting the shipment of the product, Thaina says that she received at her home only a pack of ten pills, unaccompanied by any information regarding the composition of the product.

To Fábia’s column, the woman’s lawyer said: “Given that the amount of capsules sent, in addition to being below what was promised, proves to be inefficient to obtain any result capable of leading the plaintiff to buy the product to continue with the process of weight loss and reduction of body measurement”.

“Deolane and the company Detona Gordura, which is also the defendant in the action), broadcast misleading advertising, as they used false promises to attract the purchase of the product, with the clear intention of misleading consumers into purchasing the advertised product. , without any clear and adequate information about it, in addition to the supply in inexpressive quantity”, he added.

In court, Thaina asks Deolane and the company to pay her compensation in the amount of R$ 15 thousand for moral damages. She also demands that the 120 capsules of the product that were initially promised in the advertising carried out by the blonde be sent.

