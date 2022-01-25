Deputies start searching for signatures to institute CPI against Moro for work in the private sector

Former judge worked in a company that carried out the judicial recovery of several construction companies affected by the Lava Jato operation

the federal deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) works to collect signatures among parliamentarians to be able to start a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the relationship between the former judge Sergio Moro and a court administrator based on the United States. This is because the company works with the judicial recovery of several construction companies that were harmed by the Lava Jato operation. since leaving the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, still in 2020, the former judge of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba Sérgio Moro went to the United States and provided consulting services to this judicial administrator. Because a good part of this company’s income comes from the judicial recovery of construction companies that were harmed by the Lava Jato operation, the Federal Public Ministry itself last year requested that the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to investigate this possible conflict of interest.

According to the former judge, the work he performed while he was in the United States was separate from the judicial reorganization. He worked with a part of investigations, including in a part of the company that had a CNPJ different from the one that was working with judicial recoveries and, therefore, none of the resources that were destined to this judicial administrator by the construction companies would be related to the payments made to moro. In any case, the case is already in the sights of the Federal Audit Court and now the parliamentarians are also analyzing the possibility that the National Congress will investigate all these relationships.

