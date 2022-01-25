Developers have no interest in NFTs, report claims

A report recently published on the Game Developers Conference website states that most developers of games interviewed have no interest in NFTs.

According to the 2022 State Of The Game Industry, 70% of devs are not interested in non-fungible tokens, while 72% of survey respondents do not think cryptocurrencies are a good form of payment. Among the biggest criticisms leveled at NFTs by respondents are the potential to generate scams, the impact on the environment and general concerns about monetization of games.

One of the participants suggests that “we should collectively agree to ban the use of blockchain-based technologies in our industry because of the immensely negative environmental impact.” Another interviewee also said that he “prefers not to approve the burning of forests to confirm the ‘ownership’ of a jpeg”.

GDC report claims that 70% of devs surveyed are not interested in NFTSource: GDC

In recent times, NFTs have become quite popular in the video game world, regardless of how vocal the community is in taking a stand against the technology. A good example is Ubisoft’s Quartz initiative, which after receiving a barrage of negatives on YouTube ended up having the system’s presentation video removed from its playlist on the platform.

More recently, voice actor Troy Baker, famous for voicing characters in major series such as The Last of Us, persona and middle-earthannounced a new project related to NFT technology and received a lot of criticism online.