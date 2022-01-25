Discover options that help prevent diabetes

The use of teas for the prevention and remediation of diseases is an ancient tradition present in practically all peoples. Even with the advancement of modern medicine, it is still very common to consume these preparations for health promotion.

Thus, depending on the tea, you can find benefits such as reducing bad cholesterol and controlling blood pressure. In this way, the use of teas to lower glucose made from medicinal plants can be crucial for the treatment and prevention of these problems.

So, here are some examples of teas you can make to prevent diabetes and other health problems. After all, rarely does a tea offer just one benefit, being a combo for our well being.

Types of teas to lower glucose

In addition to helping to combat fluid retention and high blood pressure, carqueja tea will be great for controlling blood glucose. In addition, it is very easy to make, as 500 ml of boiling water and 10 grams of carqueja are enough for a delicious cup of tea.

Little known in some regions, sage is a medicinal plant widely used to fight inflammation and skin problems. But what a lot of people don’t know is that it’s also great for glycemic control, being highly recommended for the prevention of diabetes.

São Caetano Melon Tea

Melão-de-São-Caetano is really a medicinal plant full of health benefits, such as relief from constipation and healing action. However, the benefits don’t stop there, because with the tea made from the leaves of this plant you will also fight high blood glucose.

It is well known that cinnamon stem bark is very powerful, as it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. However, these are not the only actions of cinnamon tea, as it also has a role in controlling blood sugar.

This medicinal plant contains very important properties that, when consumed, will act similarly to insulin in our body. Therefore, it is highly recommended for people with diabetes who need to use insulin.

Finally, we are going to introduce you to a powerful tea: cracker-stone tea, as this plant is rich in aqueous extracts. This extract, in turn, is very important for the balance of blood glucose in our body.

So, try associating these teas with a healthy diet and exercise routine, which will certainly work.