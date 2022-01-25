Do you take a long time to respond on WhatsApp? New role can hurt you

Always preparing news for its users, the Whatsapp there’s a surprise that can harm those who take a long time to respond to messages. The company is preparing a feature to allow the user listen to audios without having to stay in the app.

Currently, when the person listening to the audio leaves the conversation, it immediately stops playing. If the update is indeed released, it will be possible to do other things on the cell phone while listening to the voice message.

This means that it will be possible to leave the audio playing while performing tasks in other applications. This can be the end of the excuses of those who don’t like to listen to long audio and take a long time to respond to your contacts.

activate feature

To activate the function, the user must click on the three dots located in the upper corner of the screen, select the “Connected Devices” option, and tap on “Multiple devices (Beta)”. After that, just listen to the audio without having to stay in the app.

According to the specialized portal WABetaInfo, which discovered the novelty in the test version of WhatsApp, there is still no date for its release to the general public. So far, it is only available to testers of the tool for iOS and Android.