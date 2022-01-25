Doctors discover uterus and ovaries in man during hernia surgery

uterus and endometrium (A); Tuba and epididymis (B) and testis (C) discovered in patient during hernia surgery (photo: Reproduction/Urology Case Reports)

In Kosovo, a 67-year-old man discovered, through a surgical procedure to correct the hernia, that within a 15 centimeter bulge near the penis there was a uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes and an ovary.

The rare case – published by researchers at the University of Prishtina in the scientific journal Urology Case Reports – is known as Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome (PDMS), when people with a penis also develop female reproductive organs.

This condition happens when the beginning of the uterus, known as the Mullerian duct, does not rupture in a baby’s early development, which occurs around the seventh week of gestation. Currently, only 200 cases of PDMS have been recorded.

The set of surplus organs is usually detected only through surgery and one of the main symptoms is the undescended testis and inguinal hernia. In addition to the female reproductive organs, the medical team found a scrotum that contained a testicle.

Despite the condition, of pseudohermaphroditism, the man did not have his reproductive system affected. He is married and has 3 children. After the surgery, the patient is doing well.

