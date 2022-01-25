Doctors discover uterus and ovary in man during hernia surgery

Doctors discovered a rare case in medicine when they performed surgery on a 67-year-old man. Upon undergoing the hernia repair procedure, professionals detected that he had developed a uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes and an ovary inside a 15 centimeter bulge that had been bothering him for ten years.

The situation was recorded in Kosovo, Serbia, and published in the scientific journal Urology Case Reports by researchers at the University of Prishtina. The condition can be rare, but it is known as persistent mullerian duct syndrome (PDMS), occurring in men when they also have female reproductive organs next to the penis.

publicity

This occurs when the beginning of the uterus, called the Mullerian duct, fails to rupture in a baby’s early development during pregnancy, around the seventh week. Worldwide, so far, only 200 cases have been recorded.

Read too!

Therefore, excess organs are often discovered in surgical procedures and the most common symptoms are inguinal hernia and undescended testicles. Doctors find a scrotal sac in addition to the female organs.

But even with the condition of pseudohermaphroditism, there was nothing affected in the patient’s reproductive system. He is doing well after the surgery, is married and has three children.

Source: The Globe

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!