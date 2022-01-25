Does FGTS work to buy a car? Find out if ads on the networks are scams

The list of situations in which FGTS withdrawal is allowed does not include the purchase of vehicles. However, social networks are full of ads, published by car stores, with the promise that it is possible for the customer to close a deal using the Severance Indemnity Fund.

Was it false advertising or a kind of scam? In fact, such announcements refer to a type of loan that uses the FGTS of active and inactive accounts as collateral, generally with lower interest rates compared to other types of credit.

The referred loan is available to workers hired under the CLT regime who opt for the anniversary withdrawal from the Guarantee Fund, which allows the withdrawal of a percentage of the respective balance each year, plus an additional installment, up to two months after the anniversary month of the citizen.

The amount to be withdrawn varies from 50% of the balance without an additional installment, for accounts up to R$500, up to 5% of the balance, plus an additional R$2,900, for accounts with a balance of more than R$20,000.

The loan linked to the FGTS is nothing more than an anticipation of these annual withdrawals. The amount of advance payments varies according to the financial institution hired.

It is worth noting that this type of credit is not restricted to the purchase of vehicles and does not have a monthly payment: according to Caixa Econômica Federal, the FGTS operator, the debt is paid with the value of the anniversary withdrawal, which is blocked in the name of from the bank. If the debt is paid in advance with own resources, the amount given as collateral is released.

It is important to highlight that, when choosing the birthday withdrawal method, regardless of any advance payment of installments through a loan, the worker ceases to receive the Guarantee Fund if he is dismissed without just cause – already the payment of a 40% fine on the balance available is maintained in this situation.

The other FGTS withdrawal possibilities, such as property acquisition, retirement and serious illness, remain. In addition, anyone who migrates to the anniversary withdrawal and decides to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal system may request the reversal.

How to anticipate the FGTS birthday withdrawal

First, the worker must have signed up to the birthday withdrawal modality, which is possible through the official FGTS app, available for free download in digital stores on Android and iOS platforms; the customer can also do it on the website, on the app or at Caixa Econômica Federal branches.

Then, to request advance payments and contract the loan, it is necessary to access the FGTS account through the respective application; then, the applicant must authorize the financial institution of his choice, among those available, to consult the FGTS balance.

After the authorization is granted, the client needs to access the selected bank’s application or an agency to contract the loan guaranteed by the FGTS.

In the specific case of Caixa Econômica Federal, it is possible to advance the credits of up to three annual installments of the anniversary withdrawal, with a contract being signed for each period in advance.

The interest rate at this bank is 1.49% per month, plus IOF and other charges.

