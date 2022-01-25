Dog rescued after being lured by sausage hanging from drone

Millie, a stray dog ​​disappeared on January 13 during a walk in Hampshire, in southern England, after escaping from the leash. The female was found by drones in a mud plain, to take her to a safe place, rescuers from a voluntary organization called Denmead Drone Search and Rescue (DDSAR) decided to lure her with food.

Image of the puppy on the plain with mud. (Photo: Reproduction / DDSAR)

Initially they tried to rescue her on foot and in kayaks, but the region was dangerous and was in danger of flooding at high tide. In addition to the organization, the police, coast guard and firefighters also assisted in the rescue.

The idea to get Millie’s attention with food came when the individuals involved in the rescue realized that the dog was scared and any attempt to get close only drove her further away, increasing the danger.

Photo of the drone with the sausage. (Photo: Reproduction / DDSAR)

After two days of intense effort in vain, one of the volunteers had the brilliant idea of ​​hanging sausages on the drone. This brought hope to everyone, causing a great mobilization. “One of the neighbors who lived near the beach came and said she would cook them for us. She was under a lot of pressure, she must have felt the world was on her shoulders. But these sausages were obviously very tasty,” said Stefani Dennis, a volunteer at 20 years of DDSAR, to CNN.

The dog is on the tutor’s lap. (Photo: Reproduction / DDSAR)

So, committed to getting the food, the dog followed the drone to a safe ground, ending up on an industrial property and after 4 days she was finally able to meet her owner again.

This was the miraculous solution so that the dog could return to her owner safely. “The rope was tied around the body of the drone and around the sausage to make it swing for about two or three meters. She was very hungry and she got it at one point – and she almost took the drone with her, she got it. about half a sausage”.

“I think we all cried, I was so grateful that she came home,” added Dennis.

This is definitely my favorite happy ending.