Dollar: Geopolitical Risk and Fed on Radar Pressure Currency

It was a cautious session yesterday in the Brazilian foreign exchange market. Investors are concerned about the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. Russian invasion is a growing possibility. The American currency rose en bloc in the world.
The closed the day quoted at R$ 5.507 with risk aversion. The index, which measures the dollar against a basket of strong currencies, advanced, with the also appreciating, in a search for safety. The DXY closed up 0.29% at 95.918 points.
To help with the cautious climate is the proximity of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting, which starts today and ends on Wednesday (26). A good part of the market is betting that the authority will signal at least four highs (now close to zero) throughout this year, with the aim of controlling the .
In Brazil, the scenario for the exchange rate remains volatile, due to fiscal uncertainty. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the 2022 Budget with a forecast of 1.7 billion reais for readjustments for public servants and 4.9 billion reais to feed the electoral fund, but promoted a veto of 3.2 billion reais. reais with the objective of recovering personnel funds.
Today’s agenda will have consumer confidence here and in the US.
