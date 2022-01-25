Dollar operates higher, at R$ 5.502; Stock market falls 1.65% with geopolitical tension – 01/24/2022

Yadunandan Singh 36 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Dollar operates higher, at R$ 5.502; Stock market falls 1.65% with geopolitical tension – 01/24/2022 0 Views

The commercial dollar was up and the stock market was down this afternoon, in the face of risk aversion in international markets given the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

At around 3:50 pm (GMT), the US currency rose 0.85%, sold at R$ 5.502. At the same time, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, had a devaluation of 1.65%, at 107,141.40 points.

Investors were also focused on the monetary policy decision in the United States, to be released on Wednesday, while in Brazil the market was evaluating the sanction of the 2022 Budget by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which included a forecast of R$1, 7 billion for readjustments of civil servants.

On Friday (21) the commercial dollar appreciated by 0.72%, closing at R$5.455 on sale, and the stock exchange closed at 108,941.680 points, with a devaluation of 0.15%.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Tension between Russia and Ukraine

Raising the quest for the security of the dollar, investors expressed growing concern about the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, as tensions have increased in recent days. US President Joe Biden is considering increasing military assets in Eastern Europe after he ordered the evacuation of diplomats’ families from Kiev.

“Geopolitical tension between Ukraine and Russia is starting to affect risk appetite and also contributes to today’s market movement,” economists at Bradesco said in a report.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before being published.

with Reuters

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Bitcoin price falling raises hope of lower prices on graphics cards

The main cryptocurrencies on the market are down and bring good expectations for consumers One …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved