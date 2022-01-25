Dollar operates higher, at R$ 5.502; Stock market falls 1.65% with geopolitical tension – 01/24/2022

The commercial dollar was up and the stock market was down this afternoon, in the face of risk aversion in international markets given the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

At around 3:50 pm (GMT), the US currency rose 0.85%, sold at R$ 5.502. At the same time, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, had a devaluation of 1.65%, at 107,141.40 points.

Investors were also focused on the monetary policy decision in the United States, to be released on Wednesday, while in Brazil the market was evaluating the sanction of the 2022 Budget by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which included a forecast of R$1, 7 billion for readjustments of civil servants.

On Friday (21) the commercial dollar appreciated by 0.72%, closing at R$5.455 on sale, and the stock exchange closed at 108,941.680 points, with a devaluation of 0.15%.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Tension between Russia and Ukraine

Raising the quest for the security of the dollar, investors expressed growing concern about the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, as tensions have increased in recent days. US President Joe Biden is considering increasing military assets in Eastern Europe after he ordered the evacuation of diplomats’ families from Kiev.

“Geopolitical tension between Ukraine and Russia is starting to affect risk appetite and also contributes to today’s market movement,” economists at Bradesco said in a report.

with Reuters