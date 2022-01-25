Dollar rises to R$ 5.503, amid tension between Russia and Ukraine; stock market falls

The commercial dollar opened the week up 0.88%, the second in a row, sold at R$5.503, after closing the previous week with an accumulated drop of 1.05%. The result reflects global fears about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, which ended up driving investors around the world away from assets considered risky, such as the real.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), closed down by 0.92%, at 107,937.11 points – clashing with the Wall Street Stock Exchanges, in the United States, which managed to recover throughout the day. Last week, the indicator had risen 1.88%.

Even with today’s performance, the dollar still accumulates losses of 1.3% against the real in January. The Ibovespa, in turn, recorded a rise of 2.97% in the first days of the year, after plummeting almost 12% in 2021.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Russia vs Ukraine

Investors are increasingly concerned about the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, as tensions between the two countries have increased in recent days. US President Joe Biden is considering strengthening military power in Eastern Europe after he ordered the evacuation of diplomats’ families from Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a growing possibility. About 100,000 Russian troops are concentrated on the border between the two countries, and NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is sending ships and fighter planes to the region.

“Geopolitical tension between Ukraine and Russia is beginning to affect risk appetite and has also contributed to today’s market movement,” economists at Bradesco said in a report.

Keeping an eye on the Fed

At the same time, the proximity of the Fed’s (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank) monetary policy meeting, which starts tomorrow and ends on Wednesday (26), contributed to the cautious atmosphere in the session. Much of the market is betting that the authority will signal at least four interest rate hikes – now close to zero – throughout this year, with the aim of controlling inflation in the US.

Higher interest rates in the US increase the yield on US bonds, which are considered very safe investments. In practice, this scenario tends to reduce the attractiveness of riskier assets, such as the real and other currencies of emerging countries, which leads to a global appreciation of the dollar.

(With Deutsche Welle and Reuters)