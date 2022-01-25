Dolores finds a revealing photo of Mercedes and discovers the place where Tonico hid his daughter

In In the Emperor’s Time, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will not rest until he finds his daughter Mercedes, the result of his relationship with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa). At first, the woman will confront Tonico (Alexander Nero)but will not be able to know the whereabouts of his daughter.

“Assassin! What did you do to Mercedes, you bastard?”, yells the girl, who will go for Tonico with everything. Nélio, at that moment, will arrive to hold the girl. “He buys everyone, Tonico will always get away with it! I will never see my daughter again, ever!”, replied the youngest of Eudoro (Jose Dumont).

Soon after, the two will return home and, together, they will think of a way to find the little Mercedes. Until Dolores has an idea of ​​how to get her daughter back. Thus, Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski), Joana and Nélio will invade Tonico’s house, without the villain noticing, behind a photo.

After finding the revealing photo, Nélio will be able to discover Mercedes’ whereabouts. In subsequent scenes, the soap opera will show Mercedes’ father finding the girl’s location and will vibrate next to his wife. Will the lovebirds finally live in peace?