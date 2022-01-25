Don’t eat so much meat if you are part of these groups of people

Ingestion of processed meats has been associated with serious diseases, such as cancer, for example. Learn how to take care of yourself!

THE beef is a food known to offer several benefits to the body, but its consumption in excess can cause the opposite effect and cause serious health problems. According to the Meganoticias portal (in Spanish), the consumption of processed meats has been associated with serious diseases, such as cancerfor example.

The recommendation is not to exceed the limit of three servings a week, a goal impossible to achieve when we have that barbecue with friends. And the benefits of consuming less meat may be even greater for some people. Find out what they are below!

People who should consume less meat on a daily basis