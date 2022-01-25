Don’t eat so much meat if you are part of these groups of people

Ingestion of processed meats has been associated with serious diseases, such as cancer, for example. Learn how to take care of yourself!
THE beef is a food known to offer several benefits to the body, but its consumption in excess can cause the opposite effect and cause serious health problems. According to the Meganoticias portal (in Spanish), the consumption of processed meats has been associated with serious diseases, such as cancerfor example.
The recommendation is not to exceed the limit of three servings a week, a goal impossible to achieve when we have that barbecue with friends. And the benefits of consuming less meat may be even greater for some people. Find out what they are below!
People who should consume less meat on a daily basis
- Those who don’t drink enough water: to be processed inside the stomach, meat requires a lot of water. So remember to be hydrated when eating the food.
- Those with a trapped intestine: If you find it difficult to go to the bathroom regularly, know that eating too much meat can further disrupt this process. Rethink your diet and include a good amount of fiber from fruits and vegetables. With a lot of hydration and balanced diet it is possible to solve this problem.
- Those with high cholesterol: Excessive consumption of saturated fat raises the body’s “bad cholesterol” levels. In this way, the tip is to reduce the amount of meat cuts considered fatty and give priority to the lean ones.
- Those with halitosis: After meat is digested, the body releases ammonia, a chemical that can go up into the mouth and cause halitosis.