Drop in CEO ranking: Has Brazil lost relevance in the international market?

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Drop in CEO ranking: Has Brazil lost relevance in the international market? 6 Views

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220124/queda-ranking-ceos-brasil-perdeu-relevancia-mercado-internacional-21148122.html

Drop in CEO ranking: Has Brazil lost relevance in the international market?

Drop in CEO ranking: Has Brazil lost relevance in the international market?

After dropping seven positions in almost a decade on PwC’s list of the best countries to invest in, Brazil is indeed falling behind in the world of… 2022.01.24, Sputnik Brasil

2022-01-24T20:28-0300

2022-01-24T20:28-0300

2022-01-24T20:28-0300

Brazilian news

Brazil

finance

investors

ranking

lifting

Business

investment

entrepreneurs

world economy

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/21149113_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_8ef7b68b1c9303f652f3fe1a94ca05e7.jpg

In nine years, Brazil has fallen downhill in the concept of global executives. From third place, in 2013, to tenth, in 2022, in the Annual Global Survey with CEOs of the PwC consultancy, the country is now viewed with suspicion by a large part of the interviewees. Only 5% of the executives cited Brazil as one of the main markets for conduct business. For respondents, the main obstacles to the Brazilian economy are macroeconomic instability (69%), cyber risks (50%) and social inequality (38%), as published by the G1 portal. country lost two positions in the ranking, behind Canada and India. The United States (35%), China (28%) and Germany (18%) lead the survey. However, according to finance specialist Alexandre Prado, the moment is not a fuss. He believes that it is possible to “turn the game around” if the country stabilizes and reorganizes itself economically. The expert sees the survey as the result of an unstable domestic scenario, aggravated by the pandemic. High inflation, rising interest rates and public indebtedness are some factors, according to him, that have discouraged executives. For Prado, 2022 should not yet be a year for executives to regain confidence due to the elections and political uncertainties for the environment. of business. Even so, he doesn’t understand that Brazil would need to start from scratch. The specialist minimizes the drop in the PwC ranking. Regardless of being third or tenth, Prado believes that the country always deserves a prominent position for its robustness. He emphasizes that Brazil has a banking and financial system that is “very modern, agile and secure”. And even with the market volatility in the midst of the electoral process, many investors see opportunities for good profitability with higher risks. market due to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. He says that companies and entrepreneurs have been trying to mitigate operational risks, mainly of internationalization. In his opinion, this atypical scenario reduces the appetite of global companies in Brazil, creating a competitive advantage for national entrepreneurs, who have started to operate in an environment with less competition. .He reports that his startup, Autoforce, developer of technologies and digital marketing solutions for the automotive segment, managed to stand out in the midst of the pandemic by connecting dealerships and automakers to potential customers interested in buying vehicles over the Internet.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220103/tecnologias-relevantes-impactos-2022- Segundo-especialista-20903315.html

https://br.sputniknews.com/20210812/investidores-chineses-sabem-que-bolsonaro-passa-eo-brasil-continua-afirmam-especialistas-17891102.html

https://br.sputniknews.com/20210728/analista-energia-brasileira-e-grande-negocio-porque-iniciativa-privada-nao-investe-retira-capital-17835396.html

Brazil

2022

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/21149113_108:0:1813:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_57b77a1bbf24b47ae53701b07be5e0cb.jpg

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

brazil, finance, investors, ranking, survey, business, investment, entrepreneurs, world economy, startup, economy, ceo, country, research, executives, economic slowdown, exclusive

specials

After dropping seven positions in almost a decade on the PwC consultancy’s list of the best countries to invest in, is Brazil really falling behind in the business world? Sputnik Brasil spoke with experts to understand the reasons for the negative trend and the outlook for the country going forward.

In nine years, Brazil has fallen downhill in the concept of global executives. From third place, in 2013, to tenth, in 2022, in the Global Annual Survey of CEOs of the PwC consultancy, the country is now viewed with suspicion by most of the interviewees.

Only 5% of executives cited Brazil as one of the main markets for doing business. For respondents, the main obstacles to the Brazilian economy are macroeconomic instability (69%), cyber risks (50%) and social inequality (38%), as published by the G1 portal.

As a result, for this year alone, the country lost two positions in the ranking, behind Canada and India. The United States (35%), China (28%) and Germany (18%) lead the survey.

However, according to finance specialist Alexandre Prado, the moment it’s not a fuss. He believes that it is possible to “change the game” if the country stabilizes and reorganizes itself economically.

The expert sees the survey as the result of an unstable internal scenario, aggravated by the pandemic. High inflation, rising interest rates and public indebtedness are some of the factors, according to him, that discouraged executives.

“We need to continue with the reforms carried out in recent years, the administrative, the tax… As the country becomes a firmer environment, with clearer, less bureaucratic rules, automatically the executive market will turn its attention again to the Brazil”, said Prado, in an interview with Sputnik Brasil.

Illustrative image about Artificial Intelligence, with computer codes and formulas - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 03.01.2022

The technologies that will take off and bring impacts in 2022, according to an expert

For Prado, 2022 is not yet likely to be a year for executives to regain confidence due to the elections and political uncertainties for the business environment. Even so, he does not understand that Brazil would need to start from scratch.

“In macroeconomic terms, Brazil is consolidated. The thing is that part of the indicators are affected by political instability,” he said.

The expert minimizes the drop in PwC’s ranking. Regardless of being third or tenth, Prado believes that the country always deserves a prominent position for its strength.

He points out that Brazil has a banking and financial system “very modern, agile and safe”. And even with market volatility amid the electoral process, many investors see opportunities for good returns with higher risks.

“It’s a favorable environment for investors. Investors can be even more analytical about which market to invest in. The agro market [do agronegócio] in Brazil has been a flagship, with an entire infrastructure being modernized,” he said.

Workers making the Brazilian flag in Yiwu, China. File photo - Sputnik Brazil, 1920, 12.08.2021

Chinese investors know that Bolsonaro passes and Brazil continues, say experts

Opportunity for Brazilian investors

Tiago Fernandes, CEO of startup Autoforce, analyzes that the current context is marked by a “normal dynamics” of the market due to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. He says that companies and entrepreneurs have been trying mitigate operational risks, mainly internationalization.

In his opinion, this atypical scenario reduces the appetite of global companies in Brazil, creating a competitive advantage to national entrepreneurs, who began to operate in an environment with less competition.

“As a startup entrepreneur, I need to see everything as an opportunity. Today we have an abundance of resources, whether with angel investors, investment funds or venture capital [capital de risco], and startups and entrepreneurs with excellent products and services”, Fernandes told Sputnik Brasil.

He reports that his startup, Autoforce, a developer of technologies and digital marketing solutions for the automotive segment, managed to stand out in the midst of the pandemic by connecting dealerships and automakers with potential customers interested in buying vehicles over the Internet.

“If I were to give advice to CEOs, it would be to focus on the company’s culture, on managing the team, cash and customers,” he said.

Itaipu is one of the six plants that make up the Eletrobras Group - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 07.28.2021

Analyst: Brazilian energy is big business because the private sector does not invest, it withdraws capital

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

seven bets win a prize of R$ 687 thousand in the contest

Lotofácil had seven winning bets in the 2430 contest in a draw that was held …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved