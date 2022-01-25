https://br.sputniknews.com/20220124/queda-ranking-ceos-brasil-perdeu-relevancia-mercado-internacional-21148122.html
Drop in CEO ranking: Has Brazil lost relevance in the international market?
Drop in CEO ranking: Has Brazil lost relevance in the international market?
After dropping seven positions in almost a decade on PwC’s list of the best countries to invest in, Brazil is indeed falling behind in the world of… 2022.01.24, Sputnik Brasil
2022-01-24T20:28-0300
2022-01-24T20:28-0300
2022-01-24T20:28-0300
Brazilian news
Brazil
finance
investors
ranking
lifting
Business
investment
entrepreneurs
world economy
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/21149113_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_8ef7b68b1c9303f652f3fe1a94ca05e7.jpg
In nine years, Brazil has fallen downhill in the concept of global executives. From third place, in 2013, to tenth, in 2022, in the Annual Global Survey with CEOs of the PwC consultancy, the country is now viewed with suspicion by a large part of the interviewees. Only 5% of the executives cited Brazil as one of the main markets for conduct business. For respondents, the main obstacles to the Brazilian economy are macroeconomic instability (69%), cyber risks (50%) and social inequality (38%), as published by the G1 portal. country lost two positions in the ranking, behind Canada and India. The United States (35%), China (28%) and Germany (18%) lead the survey. However, according to finance specialist Alexandre Prado, the moment is not a fuss. He believes that it is possible to “turn the game around” if the country stabilizes and reorganizes itself economically. The expert sees the survey as the result of an unstable domestic scenario, aggravated by the pandemic. High inflation, rising interest rates and public indebtedness are some factors, according to him, that have discouraged executives. For Prado, 2022 should not yet be a year for executives to regain confidence due to the elections and political uncertainties for the environment. of business. Even so, he doesn’t understand that Brazil would need to start from scratch. The specialist minimizes the drop in the PwC ranking. Regardless of being third or tenth, Prado believes that the country always deserves a prominent position for its robustness. He emphasizes that Brazil has a banking and financial system that is “very modern, agile and secure”. And even with the market volatility in the midst of the electoral process, many investors see opportunities for good profitability with higher risks. market due to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. He says that companies and entrepreneurs have been trying to mitigate operational risks, mainly of internationalization. In his opinion, this atypical scenario reduces the appetite of global companies in Brazil, creating a competitive advantage for national entrepreneurs, who have started to operate in an environment with less competition. .He reports that his startup, Autoforce, developer of technologies and digital marketing solutions for the automotive segment, managed to stand out in the midst of the pandemic by connecting dealerships and automakers to potential customers interested in buying vehicles over the Internet.
https://br.sputniknews.com/20220103/tecnologias-relevantes-impactos-2022- Segundo-especialista-20903315.html
https://br.sputniknews.com/20210812/investidores-chineses-sabem-que-bolsonaro-passa-eo-brasil-continua-afirmam-especialistas-17891102.html
https://br.sputniknews.com/20210728/analista-energia-brasileira-e-grande-negocio-porque-iniciativa-privada-nao-investe-retira-capital-17835396.html
Brazil
2022
News
br_BR
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/21149113_108:0:1813:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_57b77a1bbf24b47ae53701b07be5e0cb.jpg
brazil, finance, investors, ranking, survey, business, investment, entrepreneurs, world economy, startup, economy, ceo, country, research, executives, economic slowdown, exclusive
specials
After dropping seven positions in almost a decade on the PwC consultancy’s list of the best countries to invest in, is Brazil really falling behind in the business world? Sputnik Brasil spoke with experts to understand the reasons for the negative trend and the outlook for the country going forward.
In nine years, Brazil has fallen downhill in the concept of global executives. From third place, in 2013, to tenth, in 2022, in the Global Annual Survey of CEOs of the PwC consultancy, the country is now viewed with suspicion by most of the interviewees.
As a result, for this year alone, the country lost two positions in the ranking, behind Canada and India. The United States (35%), China (28%) and Germany (18%) lead the survey.
However, according to finance specialist Alexandre Prado, the moment it’s not a fuss. He believes that it is possible to “change the game” if the country stabilizes and reorganizes itself economically.
“We need to continue with the reforms carried out in recent years, the administrative, the tax… As the country becomes a firmer environment, with clearer, less bureaucratic rules, automatically the executive market will turn its attention again to the Brazil”, said Prado, in an interview with Sputnik Brasil.
For Prado, 2022 is not yet likely to be a year for executives to regain confidence due to the elections and political uncertainties for the business environment. Even so, he does not understand that Brazil would need to start from scratch.
“In macroeconomic terms, Brazil is consolidated. The thing is that part of the indicators are affected by political instability,” he said.
The expert minimizes the drop in PwC’s ranking. Regardless of being third or tenth, Prado believes that the country always deserves a prominent position for its strength.
“It’s a favorable environment for investors. Investors can be even more analytical about which market to invest in. The agro market [do agronegócio] in Brazil has been a flagship, with an entire infrastructure being modernized,” he said.
Opportunity for Brazilian investors
Tiago Fernandes, CEO of startup Autoforce, analyzes that the current context is marked by a “normal dynamics” of the market due to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. He says that companies and entrepreneurs have been trying mitigate operational risks, mainly internationalization.
In his opinion, this atypical scenario reduces the appetite of global companies in Brazil, creating a competitive advantage to national entrepreneurs, who began to operate in an environment with less competition.
“As a startup entrepreneur, I need to see everything as an opportunity. Today we have an abundance of resources, whether with angel investors, investment funds or venture capital [capital de risco], and startups and entrepreneurs with excellent products and services”, Fernandes told Sputnik Brasil.
“If I were to give advice to CEOs, it would be to focus on the company’s culture, on managing the team, cash and customers,” he said.