Drop in CEO ranking: Has Brazil lost relevance in the international market?

Drop in CEO ranking: Has Brazil lost relevance in the international market?

After dropping seven positions in almost a decade on PwC's list of the best countries to invest in, Brazil is indeed falling behind in the world of… 2022.01.24

In nine years, Brazil has fallen downhill in the concept of global executives. From third place, in 2013, to tenth, in 2022, in the Annual Global Survey with CEOs of the PwC consultancy, the country is now viewed with suspicion by a large part of the interviewees. Only 5% of the executives cited Brazil as one of the main markets for conduct business. For respondents, the main obstacles to the Brazilian economy are macroeconomic instability (69%), cyber risks (50%) and social inequality (38%), as published by the G1 portal. country lost two positions in the ranking, behind Canada and India. The United States (35%), China (28%) and Germany (18%) lead the survey. However, according to finance specialist Alexandre Prado, the moment is not a fuss. He believes that it is possible to “turn the game around” if the country stabilizes and reorganizes itself economically. The expert sees the survey as the result of an unstable domestic scenario, aggravated by the pandemic. High inflation, rising interest rates and public indebtedness are some factors, according to him, that have discouraged executives. For Prado, 2022 should not yet be a year for executives to regain confidence due to the elections and political uncertainties for the environment. of business. Even so, he doesn’t understand that Brazil would need to start from scratch. The specialist minimizes the drop in the PwC ranking. Regardless of being third or tenth, Prado believes that the country always deserves a prominent position for its robustness. He emphasizes that Brazil has a banking and financial system that is “very modern, agile and secure”. And even with the market volatility in the midst of the electoral process, many investors see opportunities for good profitability with higher risks. market due to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. He says that companies and entrepreneurs have been trying to mitigate operational risks, mainly of internationalization. In his opinion, this atypical scenario reduces the appetite of global companies in Brazil, creating a competitive advantage for national entrepreneurs, who have started to operate in an environment with less competition. .He reports that his startup, Autoforce, developer of technologies and digital marketing solutions for the automotive segment, managed to stand out in the midst of the pandemic by connecting dealerships and automakers to potential customers interested in buying vehicles over the Internet.

