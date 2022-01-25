Due to tension in Ukraine, US and NATO put troops on alert

posted on 01/25/2022 06:00



(credit: Mauricio Campino/USAF/AFP)

The United States has placed 8,500 troops on “high alert” that could be used in a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) force to respond to the threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Western military alliance has announced that it will place troops on standby and send additional vessels and aircraft to member countries in Eastern Europe. Denmark has deployed a frigate to the Baltic Sea and is expected to send four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania. Spain has mobilized warships and does not rule out sending fighter jets to Bulgaria. France expressed a desire to deploy troops to Romania.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby admitted that “no decision has been made on a deployment of forces outside the US at this time”. “It is very clear, however, that the Russians currently have no intention of reducing the escalation,” he said. Russia maintains at least 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. US President Joe Biden led a videoconference meeting with European allies to discuss the crisis. After the meeting, the German government said they all reiterated “unreserved” support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and warned Moscow of “grave consequences”.

Despite President Vladimir Putin’s repeated denials, the West denounces Moscow’s plans to invade Ukrainian territory. The Kremlin criticized “hysteria” in Europe. “Tensions were exacerbated with very concrete announcements and actions by the United States and NATO,” warned spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Diplomacy

In yet another bet on diplomacy, France has convened a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian authorities in Paris for tomorrow. Josep Borrell — the European Union’s foreign policy chief — assured that the bloc’s countries are united in addressing the continent’s security challenges. “We are taking concrete actions, advancing diplomatically and stepping up support for Ukraine. Should diplomacy fail, we are well advanced in responding to potential aggression.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said invading Ukraine would plunge Russia into a “violent and bloody” conflict. He even speculated about the creation of “a new Chechnya”, the former Soviet republic of the Caucasus. “We have to get the message across that invading Ukraine, from a Russian point of view, will be painful, violent and bloody, and I think it’s very important that people in Russia understand that this could be a new Chechnya.” national television. On Saturday, Britain accused Putin of wanting to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev. On the same day, the US sent 90t of lethal weapons, including ammunition, to Kiev.

Former US ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia, William Courtney said the deployment of NATO and US troops in Eastern Europe signals support for Ukraine and seeks to deter a potential expanded Russian invasion. “Russia has positioned massive forces close to Ukraine. What the Kremlin will do is a mystery,” the Rand Corporation expert also told the Courier.

Courtney does not believe in the involvement of other European countries, with the exception of Belarus, in a possible war between NATO and Russia. He recalls that Belarus, an ally of Moscow and ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, is the nation where Russia has accumulated its forces. “From there, Putin’s troops could attempt a ‘thunder rush’ to Kiev to encircle and capture Ukraine’s capital at the start of a wider invasion,” he said.

For his part, Russian Oleg Ignatov — a Russia expert at the International Crisis Group (in Moscow) — considers the decision by NATO and the US to reinforce their troops as a logical response to the Kremlin threat. “This is not preparation for war, but preventive action. NATO member states in Eastern Europe will consider that the risks of aggression against them have multiplied and will ask the alliance and the US to place troops on their territories. Russia’s threat persists, we will see more US troops in Europe and more NATO troops in the east of the continent,” he told the report.

The Russian scholar calls the risks of escalation in Ukraine “really high” and warns that Moscow’s real intentions remain unknown. “The fact is that Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and has not explained why. The West cannot ignore possible dangerous scenarios,” he added. For him, the unfolding of the crisis will depend on Russia. “If local escalation begins — for example, clashes between pro-Moscow separatists in Donbass and the Ukrainian army — the West could postpone tougher measures in the event of a large-scale invasion of Russian troops. Ukraine, we will see a forceful response from the West,” Ignatov said.

In that case, he foresees the imposition of sanctions on the Russian economy, with the aim of hitting exports and the financial system. “The intention would be to gradually exclude Russia from the global economy. NATO will send more troops to member countries in the East. Ukraine will receive more military aid from the West,” he said.

Safety

Daniil Bogatyriov, a political scientist at the Ukrainian Institute for Policy Analysis and Management, calls the deployment of troops in Eastern Europe a “bad idea”. According to him, the main issue between Russia and the US is not the Russian invasion, but Moscow’s suggestions about security guarantees. “The Kremlin has made two demands: a written commitment from Washington that NATO will not extend further eastward; and the withdrawal of American troops to the positions they held in 1997.”

Bogatyriov points out that the US refusal to comply with the demands is the cause of tensions. “Russia treats NATO and the US as the biggest threat. The installation of US military bases in Ukraine would be seen as absolutely unacceptable by the Kremlin.”

Viewpoints



credit: personal archive

By William Courtney

Lethal aid from the West

“The US and its NATO allies will likely continue to provide military aid, including lethal weapons, to Ukraine. .”

Former US Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia

By Oleg Ignatov

climbing possible

“Of course, there are risks of the situation getting out of control. The crisis will worsen, for example, if some NATO members decide to send their soldiers to help Ukraine or if Belarus takes some aggressive actions against some members of the Western military alliance.” .”

Specialist at the International Crisis Group (in Moscow)

By Daniil Bogatyriov

dangerous situation

“Some sort of escalation in Ukraine is possible, but only if the US raises the stakes in negotiations with Russia to a level unacceptable to the Kremlin.”

Analyst at the Ukrainian Institute for Policy Analysis and Management