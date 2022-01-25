Dying Light 2 Will Have Three Graphics Modes on PlayStation 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is just around the corner, and Techland is still announcing news about the sequel. The latest trailer, which aired on Monday (24), revealed that players will be able to choose between three possibilities to play the title on PS5: Resolution, Quality and Performance modes.

With the former it is possible to play the adventure with 4K graphics, while the latter offers settings based on ray tracing, although the video does not say at what resolution. Finally, Performance mode offers a frame rate of 60 FPS or more — however, the resolution is also unspecified.

The video takes a tour of Villedor’s dark and dangerous alleys, as it shows the three modes of Dying Light 2 in action on Sony’s next-gen console. It will be interesting to use this feature to contemplate the landscapes of the map — four times larger than in the first game.

With a campaign around 20 to 30 hours of gameplay and more than 40 thousand lines of dialogue, the game will debut in February 4th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Dying Light 2 will have a free PS5 upgrade, confirms Techland

Another good news that Techland recently revealed is that Dying Light 2 will have a free upgrade for PS5 – that is, if you buy it on PS4, you can play it on the next generation at no additional cost. Know more!