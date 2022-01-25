E-commerce surpasses double-digit barrier in national retail

THE digital commerce represented, in 2021, 11.3% of all sales in the restricted retail trade, which excludes vehicles, parts and construction material. Last year, the growth of e-commerce reached 18%, according to the monitoring of the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (Abcomm), which brings together 9,500 companies in the sector. The data, anticipated for the Column, are being compiled and will be released later this month.

Economist Fábio Bentes, from the National Confederation of Commerce, comments that 2021 did mark the new level of participation by the e-commerce in restricted retail. Bentes, who monitors gathering data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics and the Federal Revenue, highlights that he had already seen a participation of 10.8%, but not yet with the year closed.

Pandemic

There were considerable leaps in a very short time, following the natural tendency for digitizationgreatly accelerated by the pandemic. Less than four years ago, this share was around 5%. In 2019, it rose to 7.5%; in 2020, it touched 10% and, in 2021, it surpassed the barrier. The vertiginous growth is the backdrop of many Business in the retail sector that have been announced in recent months.

A recent report by Estadão, based on a study by the manager Canuma Capital, showed that, with R$ 260 billion, digital sales last year for the first time surpassed sales in shopping centers. For Bentes, the trend is that in a maximum of three years, e-commerce will consolidate itself as the second main sales channel, behind high street commerce and ahead of shopping malls.

“In addition to the companies that have emerged on the market, the wave of digitalization has hit large retail chains, supermarkets and clothing stores, which are not willing to wait for the end of the pandemic to consolidate the market”, says the economist.

Projection

THE Neotrust, which monitors 85% of Brazilian electronic commerce, will also disclose robust numbers to its customers. According to the company, which monitors retail without excluding any category, e-commerce grew 26.9% in Brazil in 2021 and reached BRL 161 billion in revenue. Compared to 2019, the increase was 113.9%.

The first projection Neotrust for 2022 is a growth of around 9% in the e-commerce. The company highlights the atypical nature of the year, considering an unpromising economic scenario and the presidential elections. “In October will be the presidential election that, according to polls, will be marked by strong polarization. And, as in every election, from July onwards, the media and institutes will focus their efforts on this event”, reports the Neotrust document, which also recalls the world Cupwill be played for the first time at the end of the year, in a period that will coincide with the sexta-feira Negrawhich should have a negative impact on sales.

It will not be a year as atypical as 2020, which marked the beginning of the pandemic. But, at that moment, the urgent need to change habits ended up boosting digital commerce. Now, the scenario is different, with an unexpected new wave of covid, with the arrival of the variant omicron. “We evaluated the numerous factors that we believe are responsible for this new moment: less restrictive measures, advance of vaccination and second dose, adaptation of sanitary measures in physical stores and restaurants, economic crisis, inflation, increase in fuel prices, unemployment”, says the Neotrust report.

The trend, according to the company, is to expand marketplace; more and more interaction between physical and digital stores, with the consolidation of internet sales and in-store pick-up; predominance of new forms of payment, such as PIX; commerce through social networks, and competition based on the speed of delivery of products.

This text was published on Broadcast+ on 01/21/22, at 17:22.

Broadcast+ is a leading platform in the financial market with real-time news and quotes, as well as analysis and other features to assist in decision making.

To learn more about Broadcast+ and request a demo, access.

Contact: [email protected]