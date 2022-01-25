Ecuador vs Brazil for the Qualifiers will not have an audience this Thursday – 01/24/2022

The Emergency Operations Committee (COE) of Ecuador decided this afternoon (24) that the match between the local team and Brazil, for the Qualifiers of the World Cup in Qatar, will take place without an audience. The ball rolls on Thursday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium – also known as Casa Blanca -, in Quito.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) had asked the country’s health authorities to release 60% of the stadium’s capacity, which in all holds approximately 40,000 people. The entity even cited in its arguments the fact that the Brazilian team will have 100% of Mineirão’s capacity available for its next game, on the 1st. Even so, the request was denied.

“According to the analyzes carried out and according to the technical information available and the current epidemiological situation, the suggestion is that the match takes place without an audience in order to preserve the health and well-being of the population, avoiding a possible peak in cases of covid-19”, informs the COE in the statement released this afternoon.

Quito today announced an orange alert due to the covid-19 pandemic between the 24th and 31st of January, which limits the capacity of places such as bars and restaurants to 30% of capacity, always following safety protocols. The orange alert is the second most serious, behind only the red one. There are also yellow and green.

The Ecuadorian Federation had already sold approximately 20,000 tickets in December and will need to reimburse fans.

The game against Brazil, which is already classified for the World Cup, is for the 15th round of the Qualifiers. The Ecuadorian team is in third in the standings, with 23 points. If Brazil wins, they will need to add just one more point in the final three rounds to secure their spot in Qatar.