Eduardo and Monica | Meet the couple that inspired the song by Legião Urbana

Brazilian popular music icon, Eduardo and Monica were never common names after Renato Russo gave life to the love story that would be marked in Brazilian culture as a romance of opposites. The song, released as a single from the album Two in 1986, it shows a couple formed by people who are very different from each other, but who somehow end up falling in love and making the relationship work.

After two adaptations for advertising campaigns and posthumous versions of the song, Eduardo and Monica finally had its history adapted for the big screen of the cinemas under the optics of René Sampaio, same director of Western Caboclo. Starring Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga, the film approaches the tale in the way that every Brazilian naturally imagined, immortalizing in the seventh art perhaps the most famous love story in the country.

However, do you know who actually inspired Renato Russo to compose Eduardo and Monica? According to Folha de S. Paulo, the song came from a romance between two very close friends of Renato Russo: Leonice de Araújo Coimbra and Fernando Coimbra.

The plastic artist, in an interview with the newspaper, declared that the musician always called her to show songs he had just composed. “One night, he called me and said the song was for us. I honestly didn’t care at that moment. It was only with time that I came to recognize the size of the gift that he, the best friend I had in my whole life has given me”, declared Leonice.

Leonice de Araújo Coimbra and Fernando Coimbra (Image: Reproduction / Folha de S. Paulo)

This time was necessary precisely because Leonice does not have many similar characteristics to Monica: she had never studied medicine and was not older than Fernando either. The couple’s daughter, Nina Coimbra, described her father as a very intelligent person, which clashes with the characteristics initially described in the song.

“In music, Eduardo seems a little silly and naive, and my father is nothing like that. […] I believe that Renato wrote this song idealizing my mother a little – which makes sense, because he was closer to her. But the energy of the story, this meeting of love, it really exists, because they are a reference of a nice marriage, they are really like beans and rice”.

The couple has been together for 42 years and remembers attending the same parties and social circles in college. “One day it happened and we started dating”, Leonice tells Folha.

Similarities with actors

At the press conference of Eduardo and Monica, which took place in mid-December in São Paulo, producer Bianca De Felippes and director René Sampaio recalled about the tests for the main roles of Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone. “I almost left the film because of the dates, so did he, and then we came back,” said Mônica’s interpreter to journalists. “In the end, we were supposed to do it together.”

“Renato wrote this song when he was still a kid”, explains Gabriel Leone. “One thing that I find very beautiful about this song is that Renato managed to build a real love from two real and identifiable people. you’ve never heard it. It’s probably one of the best known songs in Brazil, and I don’t think that’s for nothing.”

Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga (Image: Publicity / Globo Filmes)

Alice Braga added: “Monica is a bit like Renato, just as Eduardo is a bit like Renato. It makes your stomach flutter, because you have your Monica in your head.”

Leone recalled an occasion when he came across an illustration made by Renato Russo himself in an exhibition at the Museum of Image and Sound, in São Paulo:

“I went a little before I started filming, to go to Brasília. There were the original lyrics by Eduardo and Mônica, with several excerpts that he cut from the music. He also edited the music itself, cut several features. hit is that there was this drawing and underneath it was written ‘about 18 years old’, it was very similar to us, even. But I was very touched by that, something that came out of his head is now being immortalized in the cinema.”

Eduardo and Monica It went through several postponements due to the covid-19 pandemic, but is now playing in theaters across Brazil.

Source: Leaf