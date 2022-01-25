Eliezer reveals Naiara Azevedo’s grudge for surreal reason

The nerves for the first wall of the BBB 2022 are on the skin. The brothers began to speculate on the first nominations for the hot seat based on living inside the house. Eliezer revealed that he will vote for Naiara Azevedo for a surreal reason!

Find out everything that goes on at the BBB 2022 in the coverage of RD1

This Sunday morning (23), the boy who has been standing almost all day due to the monster’s punishment, said, during a conversation with Rodrigo Mussiwho will vote for Naiara Azevedo because of a detail that the singer missed.

“My vote changed from yesterday to today. I saw something I hadn’t seen. my perception“, said Eliezer. “But did you change your vote? For whom?“, asked the commercial manager.

The boy wanted to make a charm saying he would tell later, but Rodrigo, anxious, insisted: “Speak now. It’s here between us“.

Eliezer, with a lot of rancor, began to say that the singer is in the sights of the wall because she didn’t give him a happy birthday. “naiara [Azevedo]. Because the only person who didn’t say anything to me and didn’t congratulate me was her“, said.

Rodrigo, surprised by the revelation, took advantage of his rancidity for Naiara and reinforced: “She has a lot of love speech for everyone. Everyone hugged me, and the only person who didn’t come close to me was her.“.

Check out:

In conversation with Rodrigo, Eliezer says he will vote for Naiara Azevedo. According to the brother, the singer did not speak to him on his birthday (today) and, in addition, he thinks she has a lot of “ready” speeches. #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/B2B2wAPMJO — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) January 23, 2022

Rodrigo reveals BBB 2022 game strategy

Everyone is trying to put their games on during the show. Rodrigo Mussi, unaware that he is immune to the angel, revealed his possible ally to deliver the immunization:

“I like Arthur, but I don’t know if when the rope breaks you’ll be with me. For example, I really like Luciano and I like him better… But I know you are on the straight and I have an Angel, I give you“.

“Because I’m with you. You have to know how to differentiate who likes you and who is with you“, he added.

Did you like the content? Follow @rd1oficial on Instagram and RD1.com.br on Facebook to keep up with the latest celebrity news.