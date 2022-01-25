Embraer 195 plane has a problem in flight and Polish deputies show the situation on board

The moment of the incident, in scenes that you see below in this article





Passengers on a plane of the Polish company LOT Polish Airlines that flew from Warsaw airport (code WAW), in Poland, to Brussels (code BRU), in Belgium, this Monday, January 24, reported that they experienced moments of apprehension due to a technical problem.

The Embraer E195 aircraft, registered under the registration SP-LND and fulfilling flight LO-233, had to be diverted by the pilots to Düsseldorf, Germany, after a failure in the pressurization system.

LOT’s Embraer 195 – Image: Jacek Bonczek / LOT

The situation was described by Polish deputies who were on board and involved the dropping of oxygen masks, according to the reports and the video that you will see below in this article.

The SP-LND’s flight history, captured by the RadarBox online tracking platform, shows a rapid descent from 34,000 feet (10.3 km) in altitude to 10,000 feet (3.0 km) in less than ten minutes.

The moment when the E195 made the rapid descent – ​​Image: RadarBox





It is important to point out that both the fall of oxygen masks and the high rate of descent are typical of an occurrence involving an aircraft pressurization system and, although they may generate understandable apprehension to passengers as this is an unusual situation, are standard procedures foreseen and trained by the crew.

Masks are made available because decompression means, in a simplified explanation, the letting some of the air out of the fuselage of the plane. Therefore, the internal environment may have less oxygen than the external environment, and the supply of oxygen is necessary to avoid problems for the human body.

The emergency descent is done because the oxygen supply is limited to a certain time interval, therefore, if the aircraft remains at altitude, soon there will be no more oxygen for the passengers. At 10,000 feet, the external atmosphere already presents minimally adequate conditions for breathing without harmful consequences to health.

One of the Polish politicians on board was deputy Robert Biedroń, who, along with the video of the incident, which you can watch below, wrote that there was decompression:

“URGENT: We have just landed in an emergency at Düsseldorf airport. The LOT WAW-BRU plane had decompression on board. The situation looked dramatic, but it was under control. Bravo to the crew!”.

PILNE: Właśnie wylądowaliśmy awaryjnie na lotnisku w Düsseldorfie. Samolot #LOT WAW-BRU miał dekompresję na pokładzie. Sytuacja wyglądała dramatycznie, ale została opanowana. Brawo załoga!👏 pic.twitter.com/7h0TTJ8B9S — Robert Biedron (@RobertBiedron) January 24, 2022





Deputy Elżbieta Łukacijewska was also on board and posted a photo wearing the oxygen mask, with the caption: “It was a bad flight with a lot of anxiety and fear. We land in Düsseldorf instead of Brussels”.

To był kiepski lot z masą obaw i strachu. Zamiast w Brukseli wylądowaliśmy w Düsseldorf pic.twitter.com/XXWbtwN4L8 — Elżbieta Łukacijewska (@elukacijewska) January 24, 2022

Finally, the situation was also reported by deputy Bogusław Liberadzki: “We ended the flight from Warsaw to Brussels with an emergency landing in Düsseldorf. The LOT WAW-BRU plane had decompression on board. Thanks to the pilots and crew for their professional behavior and ensuring the safety of all passengers.”.

Lot z Warszawy do Brukseli zakończyliśmy awaryjnym lądowaniem w Düsseldorfie. Samolot #LOT WAW-BRU miał dekompresję na pokładzie. Podziękowania dla pilotów i załogi za profesjonalne zachowanie i zapewnienie wszystkim pasażerom bezpieczeństwa. pic.twitter.com/iWADYTvBmY — Bogusław Liberadzki (@BLiberadzki) January 24, 2022

LOT confirmed that the plane crashed while operating on flight LO-233 from Warsaw to Brussels over Germany, describing that the captain, in accordance with applicable procedures, made the decision to lower the flight altitude and land in standard mode. at Dusseldorf airport.

Pressurization problems can be generated for several reasons, such as failure to supply air diverted from the engine to the system or failure in the valve that controls the air output back to the outside atmosphere, just to name a few examples, and do not usually represent a problem. potential risk of accident.



