episodes had to be remakes

Recording a series is not something very easy, it requires a lot of commitment and dedication from several professionals, in addition to the actors involved in the scene. Now imagine having to re-record it all over again? Yes, that happened with the production of Peacemakerproduction of HBO Max.

With the change of the actor who plays the anti-hero Vigilante, there was a need to reshoot five episodes that had already been finished. James Gunn talked about this “perrengue” in his interview with ScreenRant.

“Freddie Stroma arrived a little late. We had already filmed five and a half episodes with another actor, an incredibly talented guy who had a very different idea of ​​who the character was supposed to be. He wasn’t going to want to be with us long term, so we brought in Freddie and re-recorded all the Vigilante scenes. I directed all the reshoots myself, even if I wasn’t the main director of the episode.“.

The boy mentioned was Chris Conrad, he had acted in series like The Young Hercules and Patriot.

The Peacemaker Series releases episodes weekly on HBO Max and features well-known actors such as Robert Patrick (Terminator 2), Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), John Cena (Fast and furious), among many others. It’s worth watching!