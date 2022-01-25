Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of rape on set of music video: ‘Complete chaos’

[Alerta de gatilho!] Actress Evan Rachel Wood has accused her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson, of raping her on the set of her 2007 music video for her song “Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand)”. addresses moments in the girl’s life and career, she explained how the abuse happened. The film was released at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this Sunday (23).

According to Evan, who starred in the clip alongside Manson, during a “simulated sex scene“discussed earlier, Manson”really started to penetrate her” when the cameras were rolling. “I never agreed to this“, he stated. The actress also claimed that she was served absinthe (alcoholic beverage) during the recordings.

In the video, she plays a girl dressed as Lolita — a famous 1955 novel in which a middle-aged man becomes obsessed with a 12-year-old girl. According to the artist’s account, she was barely conscious and was unable to oppose the musician’s alleged actions.

Wood continued, saying, “I had never been on a set so unprofessionally until that day. It was complete chaos and I didn’t feel safe. Nobody was taking care of me“. The actress pointed out that she didn’t know how to defend herself or say no “because I had been conditioned or trained never to respond, to just hold on“, and claimed that the team “was very uncomfortable and no one knew what to do“.

The incident, Wood recalled, made her feel “disgusting and as if he had done something disgraceful“. “I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses. That’s when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on the [frente da] camera“, she reported.

Manson would still have given “very clear” instructions on how the girl had to describe the video to journalists. “I should tell people we had this amazing, romantic time, but none of it was true.“, he claimed.

“I was afraid to do anything that would upset Brian (Warner, Manson’s given name) in any way. The video was just the beginning of the violence that would continue to escalate throughout the relationship.“, said the actress. Wood met Marilyn in 2006, when she was 18 and he was 38.

This is not the first time that the artist, now 34, has accused her ex of sexual abuse. The two were in a relationship from 2007 until 2010.”He abused me terribly for years. I’ve been brainwashed and manipulated to be submissive“, she said.

In February 2021, she first cited Manson’s name as her abuser. Since 2018, the actress has already talked about the crimes of which she would have been a victim, but she had never explicitly mentioned the culprit. After Evan went public, at least a dozen other women released their own allegations against Manson — four of them filed civil lawsuits.

In testimonials shared by Evan on Instagram, the artist’s victims – Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan and Gabriella – detailed harrowing experiences that included sexual assault, psychological and physical abuse, coercion, violence and intimidation. All of them claim that they had been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after their respective experiences with Manson.

In a statement issued by his attorney, Marilyn Manson “strongly denies any and all allegations of sexual harassment or abuse of any person”. The statement accuses the women of “an attack coordinated by Mr Warner’s former partners and associates who turned the mundane details of his personal life and consensual relationships into a weapon”.

The star continued to discredit the testimonies in court documents, in which he stated that they were trying to “desperately fusing the imagery and artistic vocation of his stage ‘shock rock’ persona, Marilyn Manson, with fabricated accusations of abuse”. Even so, the musician had his contract with his label, Loma Vista, interrupted.

When contacted by The Guardian, Mason’s representatives did not respond. “Phoenix Rising” is an Oscar-nominated film by director Amy Berg. The production will premiere on HBO in the United States in March, divided into two parts.