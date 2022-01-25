Ex-employees accuse airline of controlling flight attendants’ weight

Former Emirates flight attendants accused the airline of maintaining a “weight police” and controlling the weight of female employees; who would be prohibited from getting fat if they want to keep their jobs.

To Insider, a group of six former employees revealed the existence of the “Appearance Management Program”, through which biweekly weigh-ins of workers were reportedly conducted.

Karla Bayson, a 36-year-old former flight attendant who worked at Emirates for nine years, told the publication that she had colleagues who received warnings about their weight and a deadline for losing the weight: two weeks. Every fortnight they would be “rechecked”.

His former colleague, Maya Dukaric, added that the “weight police” are present at airports and would interrupt the crew periodically and issue warnings about their appearance.

Crew members would enter the program in two ways: either they would be directly identified by the “weight police” or denounced by their colleagues, according to a former partner and another former HR manager at the company who would have spoken to the Insider on condition of anonymity. .

In the program, everyone would receive diet plans, exercise and have regular meetings with nutritionists, diet experts and Human Resources representatives to gauge progress. Failure to achieve the goals would be followed by warnings, weight checks and, in some cases, punishments such as cutting pay.

Duygu Karaman, another former Emirates flight attendant, told the Daily Mirror newspaper that she had met colleagues who had had their pay cut because of their weight. Also according to the former HR partner heard by Insider, the cut happens because the professionals would be suspended. Once not scheduled for flights, they do not receive payment for flight time in a day.

“If you don’t lose [peso] In that exact period of time, you could lose your job. You’re always under the stress of this pressure because you always think you have to be perfect,” Maya Dukaric told the site.

Greater pressure on new mothers

Karla Bayson reported that the policy is strict especially for women who have just become mothers, as they would be kept out of flight schedules until they lost the required weight. After gaining 20 kg during pregnancy in 2020, she said she felt a lot of anxiety.

The former HR manager would have clarified to Insider that those who go on maternity leave receive 180 days to lose pregnancy weight. Crew members would sign a contract before leaving for leave acknowledging weight requirements when returning to work.

Filipa Pereira, another former flight attendant who flew with the company for eight years, revealed to the publication that weight checks were routine during her career. “I remember the last time I was weighed, it was before I applied for a promotion. They checked my entire uniform and my weight.”

According to Filipa, the objective was to ensure that she would “pass the image and uniform requirements”.

Health issue or image?

“We do not comment on the internal policies, procedures or specific and confidential cases of former or current employees,” Emirates told the website.

“As a global airline, we treat the well-being of our employees as our highest priority and we believe that being fit and healthy, both physically and mentally, is an essential aspect for them to be able to carry out their duties safely and efficient”, says the statement.

“It may not always be apparent to our customers, but the responsibilities of our crew team are vast and their ability to influence and achieve safe results when needed requires extensive training and a minimum standard of fitness.”

In the recruitment section of the Emirates website it is detailed that the flight attendant must be “physically capable for this demanding role with a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI).”

The former manager reportedly pointed out to Insider that “if the BMI is above what it should be”, the professional “becomes a risk” for himself and for the company. “What if you have a heart attack and we have to divert the plane to another destination? Who will pay the US$ 100 thousand (R$ 550 thousand) that this will cost?”.

However, the former Emirates HR partner reportedly said the “rules are unclearly written” in contracts and training. “Image and uniform can mean your weight. It can mean your shoes are not polished. It can mean you didn’t cut your hair”, he pondered.