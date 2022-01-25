Exit of US$ 1 billion mine company in Brazil is contested by seller

(Bloomberg) — Sibanye’s decision to cancel its $1 billion acquisition of nickel and copper mines in Brazil has been contested by the seller, who says there is no legal basis for closing the deal.

The purchase was part of Sibanye’s effort to join the race for metals that are critical to electric vehicles and the broader green revolution. Sibanye said he terminated the deal following a major “geotechnical event” at the Santa Rita nickel mine.

The assets are held by affiliates of funds advised by Appian Capital, which disputes Sibanye’s interpretation. Appian said there was a localized fracture at Santa Rita, which was not a “material adverse event” and occurs in the normal course of open pit operations.

“Appian is currently evaluating all of its legal options and will take all necessary steps to enforce its legal rights,” it said.

Sibanye shares extended losses after Appian’s statement, falling as much as 8.6% in Johannesburg trading.

The collapse of the deal is a setback for Sibanye CEO Neal Foneman, who has expanded the South African platinum group’s metals business by buying cheaper mines when metal prices were lower. Acquiring battery metal assets may be more difficult after a sharp rise in prices.

James Wellsted, a spokesman for Sibanye, said the company will respond once it has ascertained what decision Appian plans to make. Earlier, he said the company will continue to pursue new opportunities in battery metals.

“The company has evaluated the event and its effect and has concluded that it is reasonably expected to be adverse to Santa Rita’s business, financial condition, results of operations, properties, assets, liabilities or operations,” Sibanye said in a statement on Monday.

Sibanye acquired lithium assets in Europe and the US last year and a nickel processing facility in France.

