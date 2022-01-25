Experts indicate guidelines for resuscitation of infected people

posted on 01/24/2022 18:33



With an increase in cases of covid, entities ask that medical institutions do not stop providing PPE for health professionals – (credit: Pixabay)

With the significant increase in cases of covid-19 caused by the high transmissibility of the omicron variant, health entities specializing in cardiology, pediatrics and anesthesia have published new guidelines for performing resuscitation maneuvers in patients infected with the disease. The document, published this Monday (24/1) in the American magazine circulation, reinforces the need for professionals to use personal protective equipment (PPE) before helping an infected person, in addition to ensuring that those infected “receive the best possible resuscitation efforts”.

According to the experts, “cardiac arrest survival rates have declined dramatically during the Covid-19 pandemic” and “out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival in 2020 has also declined, whether in regions/timeframes that had, and did not have. , significant rates of infection by covid”.

They state that the reasons for this decrease “are not clear” and appear to be “complex” and, therefore, professionals should reinforce attention when using the technique. “Survival from cardiac arrest depends on starting CPR (resuscitation manoeuvre) early, including chest compressions as soon as safely possible. Patients with confirmed or suspected covid-19 should receive the best possible resuscitation efforts.

The text 2022 Interim Guidance for Healthcare Professionals for Basic and Advanced Cardiac Life Support in Adults, Children, and Neonates with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19 was signed by the American Heart Association and collaborating organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Association for Respiratory Care, the Society of Critical Care Anesthesiologists, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists. The entities claim that the guidelines are a response to reports on the advancement of the pandemic in the world.

“Based on evolving epidemiological reports and emerging science, the voluntary committee comprised of more than 40 global resuscitation experts has issued new guidance for the resuscitation of patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19,” said Comilla Sasson, vice president. of Science and Innovation for Emergency Cardiovascular Care at the American Heart Association.

PPE: new wave requires supply of equipment for doctors and nurses



Another orientation of the document refers to the safety of health professionals. The entities appeal to medical institutions so that the supply of quality PPE is continuously offered to rescuers.

“At this time, all healthcare professionals must follow appropriate precautions and must have access to PPE in all clinical settings, regardless of the potential for resuscitation events to occur,” the text reads. “Health care organizations should continue to ensure adequate PPE as available, ensure training on the proper application and use of PPE, reinforce effective use of PPE, and create systems for healthcare workers to have prompt access to appropriate PPE when emergency care is necessary”, the guidance details.

The warning about the use of safety equipment is also made for the professionals themselves. The guidance calls for doctors and nurses to “wear a respirator (type N95 or PFF2 face mask) along with other PPE, such as a gown, gloves, and even eye protection, to resuscitate infected or suspected patients. covid”.

“Healthcare workers are critical to the health of communities around the world, especially during a pandemic, and must be protected while performing health care procedures, including resuscitation,” said Dianne Atkins, Volunteer President, American Heart Association Emergency Cardiovascular Care Committee, pediatric cardiologist and lead author of the new interim guidance.