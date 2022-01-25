Families with premature babies need support

Talking about prematurity is important because cases are not that uncommon and each case is a separate challenge, after all, prematurity increases the risk of death and future sequelae in adulthood by three times. Estimates say that 6 premature babies are born every 10 minutes in Brazil, and they require the special care of a Neonatal ICU.

Problems – The problems of prematurity go beyond low weight, the causes for the child to be born before the ideal time of maturation are diverse, such as: lack of prenatal care and follow-up, the mother’s life habits (such as drug and alcohol use) , stress, urinary infections, diabetes, obesity and hypertension, twin pregnancy, among others, can cause anticipation. We talked to Silmara Aparecida Possas, a Unimed Curitiba doctor who specializes in Pediatrics and Neonatology, and she clarifies doubts and myths about the situation, and how family members need support when going through this moment.

Does prematurity only happen in high-risk pregnancies, or not necessarily? Is it dangerous only for the child or for the mother as well?

Silmara Aparecida Possas – Preterm birth sometimes occurs unexpectedly, with no signs or symptoms of risk. Some factors such as early rupture of amniotic membranes, maternal infections, changes during the gestational period (such as maternal arterial hypertension) can lead to the birth of premature babies. The risks for the child will depend on the gestational age and, consequently, on the extrauterine maturation of Organs vital organs.

Are there specific precautions that the pregnant woman should follow to prevent possible prematurity? Or should the preparation be more mental than physical?

Silmara Aparecida Possas – Strict monitoring during prenatal care can reduce premature births, as well as minimize problems related to neonatal immaturity.

From how much time of birth ahead of schedule are there more risks for the child? And from how long is it considered a “normal advance”?

Silmara Aparecida Possas – Preterm birth, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), occurs before 37 weeks of gestational age. On average, 11.7% of babies born in Brazil are premature, according to UNICEF and the Ministry of Health.

Are there cases where care and conditions are more complex? What are the challenges of caring for such a small baby? Are there levels of prematurity, risk, according to the time of pregnancy?

Silmara Aparecida Possas – Both preterm infants born with a gestational age of 37 weeks and extreme preterm infants born with a gestational age of less than 28 weeks require special care. Organ immaturity needs treatment and follow-up with specialists to support the development outside the uterus, mainly of lungs, heart, intestine, kidney and brain.

Among the weaknesses that prematurity brings to the child and family, which do you consider to be the most delicate and which require greater attention and preparation?

Silmara Aparecida Possas – Frailties of prematurity require prolonged and constant dedication of specialists from multiple specialties, forming a follow-up team to provide the premature with the conditions to develop with quality of life. For this there is the use of technology, medicines, respirators, specific infusion pumps for the maintenance of life. These are protocols especially dedicated to the developing preterm infant. And there is the care of the parents, not only encouraging their presence in the Neonatal ICU, but also providing support of hope, love and positivity through the reality of each patient. The neonatal multidisciplinary team is essential for everyone to contribute in different areas and accompany each stage of development.

Are there age groups of women in which prematurity is more likely to occur, or is this not a relevant factor? Likewise, are there pre-existing diseases or other factors that increase the chances of happening?

Silmara Aparecida Possas – Risk factors for preterm birth are: previous pregnancy that culminated in a previous premature birth, multiple pregnancy (twins, triplets…), uterine disorders, diabetes, high blood pressure, clotting disorders, smoking, use of alcohol or illicit drugs.

In your experience, what are the guidelines for families experiencing prematurity? As they are usually taken by surprise, what measures and adaptations do they need to take immediately to deal with the situation with balance?

Silmara Aparecida Possas – It is necessary to live with prematurity. Parents need to live one day at a time, one victory a day, a few steps back to take many steps forward, that is, the family must have hope and patience. Ripening outside the uterus is always slower, some medications help both in maturation and in the changes that immaturity causes in vital organs, the weather is always favorable. The monitoring of the newborn also extends to parents and family through a multidisciplinary team with psychological support, chaplaincy, meetings with medical and nursing staff, subspecialties of pediatrics, physiotherapy and speech therapy, guidance on daily goals and therapeutic plan for each baby. It is necessary to face because Medicine has more and more adequate resources.

What is the importance of the health promotion programs for High-Risk Pregnancy and Early Childhood that Unimed Curitiba makes available? Are there still taboos and prejudices that need to be broken?

Silmara Aparecida Possas – Unimed Curitiba’s health promotion programs are of great value for welcoming and treating premature infants and their families. It is always necessary to break taboos and holistically accompany the premature with their increased risk of respiratory problems, cerebral hemorrhage, visual alteration – retinopathy of prematurity, hearing alteration, renal and intestinal, bone and visual alterations. What we seek is to provide quality survival and encourage families to their fullest.

Informative – Unimed Curitiba provides an information on its portal with information about prematurity. It is free and can be downloaded from:

https://www.unimedcuritiba.com.br/wps/portal/internet/institucional/programas-e-cartilhas/informativo/prematuridade–fatores-de-risco–prevencao-e-cuidados-com-bebes-prematuros/

PHOTOGRAPH: shutterstock