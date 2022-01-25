Fans don’t want a PlayStation logo in God of War for PC

The highly anticipated release of God of War on PC was received as well as expected. The previously exclusive action-adventure game from PlayStation topped the bestseller list of Steam since its launch on January 14th. The success of God of War on PC has coincided with another interesting trend, as PC gamers start picking out the first mods made for the game. One of God of War’s most popular mods is curious, though perhaps not surprising. God of War players are modifying in order to skip the game’s intro sequence on PlayStation.

With just under 5,000 downloads, the mod “Skip PlayStation Intro Video on Startup” is the second most popular God of War mod just over a week after release. The mod’s description is simple, stating that it, “Skips the PlayStation video, making the game launch faster!” which is exactly what it does. God of War features an inconspicuous video when players launch the game with the PlayStation logo, a standard publisher inclusion in most PC games. The mod skips the video, or at least erases it until God of War is ready to go to the main menu.

Some might question why players are modifying their game so quickly to remove a relatively inconspicuous feature. The answer is, as always, for PC game modification, because it’s easy and they can. The PlayStation intro video is so long, but if it can be removed just as quickly using a mod, then of course PC gamers will remove it.

As noted, the PlayStation intro jump mod is the second most popular on NexusMods. The main mod is called “Ultimate God of War Modded Starter Save” and is even sillier than the PlayStation intro mod. The Ultimate mod changes Kratos’ model, removing his chest and wrist armor simply “because it looks cool”.

Via: Game Rant/NexusMods