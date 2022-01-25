Father Júlio Lancelotti criticizes Marcos Mion’s R$ 80,000 sneakers

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

The priest Júlio Lancellottiwho became known for defending and carrying out social work with street populations in the city of São Paulo, criticized Marcos Mion for wearing a R$81,000 sneaker in the “Cauldron” this Saturday (22). “It causes sadness so much inequality”, wrote the priest on his Instagram. Mionin turn, did not let the criticism go unexplained.

Photo: Instagram/@marcosmion

The presenter replied: “Dear Father Júlio, I need to make it clear that this news is intended to have exactly that effect: shock. I didn’t and would never pay that amount for a shoe. There is a market of overvaluation of sneakers, like any other product, but I’m not part of it”.

Mion still tells how he got the luxury item. “These sneakers that I have, which reach these values ​​in this parallel market, either I got the brand or I bought it in the store, at the launch, paying the market value”, he says.

He then ends: “I am 100% aware of my privileged place and, for that reason, I take it as an obligation to help others, as I have done, for example, by donating and also publicizing their causes. I take this opportunity to remind you that I am always available to help you in your great causes and I reiterate the admiration I have for your blessed work”.

After the disagreement, Jules Lancelotti understood the side of Mion and made peace. He posted on his Instagram: Thank you and touched by the reply. United in the fight for the weak and the discarded. Daily coexistence with the poorest hurts us too much. Every day I see the marked feet of so many who even work and can’t even get a slipper. God keep us and Mary, too. A hug. @marcosmion . @astridfontenelle”.

