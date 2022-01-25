Fátima Bernardes returns to ‘Encontro’ and celebrates 35 years of Globo

Fátima Bernardes returned today to “Encontro” after three weeks of vacation from the program. She commented that this year marks 35 years at TV Globo, not to mention the possibility of leaving the station:

“And I am also very happy because in 2022 I will complete 35 years of TV Globo, it’s too good. It’s a privilege to work with what we like”, said the presenter. Last Friday (21), the columnist of splash Marcelle Carvalho said that Fátima should leave Globo in the second half of this year.

Fatima, however, did not address the matter on her return. According to Marcelle, she will leave the station because she wants more leisure time with her family, and the month of her departure has not yet been defined.

She thanked Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares for presenting the “Encontro” in her absence, and spoke about her vacation:

“It’s great to come back from vacation. It was a delight to meet my son, you can imagine. Anyone who is a mother, who is a father knows how good it is. I was desperate to see him for a year. Resting is also very good, right? ?”

In the last three weeks, Fátima Bernardes traveled through Europe with her boyfriend, federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha (Rede-PE). In Paris, the two met again Vinicius, the journalist’s son with William Bonner.