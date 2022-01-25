Faustão continues with Covid and complicates program recordings at Band

Shortly after the premiere ofFaustão in the Band“, the presenter tested positive for Covid-19. With that, he was removed and would do a new test this Monday (24). The test was done and Fausto Silva remains contaminated. The broadcaster’s concern is that the recorded program drawer ends this Wednesday (26).

It seems, faustão will take a new test on Tuesday (25). The problem is that there are only programs recorded until the day 26. That is, if the presenter remains infected, the band face an embezzlement, as reported by Notícias da TV, from UOL. Until then, the recordings of the “Faustão in the Band” remain suspended.

It is worth mentioning that the Band had made a whole scheme with the audience of the program and all the employees to avoid contamination of Covid-19. However, with the high cases, mainly in the Rio de Janeiro is on São Paulo, it became difficult even for the presenter to escape.

Faustão’s son appears with alleged girlfriend 16 years older

New couple in the area? João Guilherme, son of Fausto Silva, caught the attention of netizens last Sunday (23) by posting a series of photos accompanied by a woman in Costa Verde do Rio, Angra do Reis, in Rio de Janeiro. It is speculated that the young man is dating the model Schynaider Moura, 33 years old. He’s 17!

In the picture, John and Schinaider pose on the beach. He wrote, “Weekend” with a heart emoji in the caption. Friends of his congratulated the couple in the comments of the post. Messages like “Beautiful” and “best of luck to you” were repeated in droves.

According to IG, Schinaider is from Piauí, has three daughters and was married to a businessman garnero, brother of Alvaro Carneiro. She won the 2001 Elite Model Look contest and placed fourth in the world finals in Nice, France, contested by girls from 59 countries.

