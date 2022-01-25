Faustão ends debut week as the most watched program on Band

Fausto Silva ended the week of his debut on Band as the most watched program on the Morumbi station (south of São Paulo). Faustão na Band recorded, between Monday (17) and Friday (21), 8.3, 6.1, 5.6, 5.0 and 5.8 average points, respectively. The attraction won the highest rating on the schedule on all the days it was on the air.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV news, Faustão’s new show closed its premiere week with an average of 6.2 points in Greater São Paulo.

In the premiere held on January 17, the attraction registered 8.3 points and a 12.3% share, with 67.2% of the total TVs turned on from 8:30 pm to 10:40 pm that day. The results made the ex-Globo come to the new house in the vice-leadership of audience on open TV.

In the direct confrontation with Faustão in Band that day, Globo had scored 22.7, while SBT and Record had scored 7.6 and 7.1, respectively.

For the rest of the week, the show ranked fourth in the ratings fight. On Tuesday (18), he scored 6.1 points; on Wednesday (19), 5.6; on Thursday (20), he scored 5; and, on Friday (21), it ended with an average of 5.8.

See below the hearings for Friday, January 21, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 11.9 Good morning São Paulo 8.0 Good morning Brazil 8.2 More you 7.1 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 5.7 SP1 8.3 Globe Sports 8.2 Newspaper Today 10.1 The Carnation and the Rose 11.8 Afternoon Session: She Said, He Said 9.7 The clone 12.8 Workout 13.0 In the Emperor’s Time 13.8 SP2 16.7 The More Life, the Better! 17.4 National Journal 18.0 a place in the sun 18.4 Big Brother Brazil 22 22.2 Globoplay Session: Swat 12.5 Globo newspaper 6.8 Go glue 5.1 BBB Network Bulletin 5.2 Owl 1: Mandela – Dear Mom 4.3 Owl 2: Marks of the Past 3.5 Corujão 3: Love in Sampa 3.1 How will it be? 2.8 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.6 General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am) 1.7 General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am) 2.7 Speak Brazil 3.3 Nowadays 4.4 JR 24h (morning) 4.4 General balance 6.8 Proof of love 5.5 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 4.0 Alert City 6.0 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 4.9 Record Journal 7.9 The Bible 8.4 Super Screen: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 4.1 JR 24h (dawn) 1.8 Speaks, I hear you 1.0 Religious 0.2

Average of the day (7:00/0:00): 4.0 First Impact 3.2 Good morning & Co 2.9 Chest Prize Coupon 3.0 SBT News 2.6 Family cases 2.0 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 2.4 gossiping 2.4 Come here 2.9 sea ​​of ​​love 3.8 Tomorrow Is Forever 5.3 if they leave us 6.3 I give you life 6.6 SBT Brazil 5.9 Angel’s face 6.9 Chest Prize Coupon 6.7 Mouse Program 4.8 Success Screen: A Thief Without Limits 4.7 The Night 3.6 Operation Mosque 2.6 Reporter connection 2.1 SBT Brazil (re-presentation) 2.1 The Big Bang Theory 1.9 Average of the day (7h/0h): 2.7 First Newspaper 0.2 Bora SP 1 0.3 Bora SP 2 0.6 Let’s go Brazil 0.6 The Chef 0.6 Open game 2.6 The Ball Owners 2.4 best of the afternoon 1.1 Brazil Urgent 3.9 Brazil Urgent local 4.7 Band Journal 4.8 Faustão in the Band 5.8 1001 Questions 2.7 Night news 1.9 What End Toward (dawn) 1.6 Total Sport (dawn) 1.5 More Geek 0.7 Band Newspaper (dawn) 0.8

Source: Broadcasters