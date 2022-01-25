Faustão ends debut week as the most watched program on Band

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Faustão ends debut week as the most watched program on Band 2 Views

Fausto Silva ended the week of his debut on Band as the most watched program on the Morumbi station (south of São Paulo). Faustão na Band recorded, between Monday (17) and Friday (21), 8.3, 6.1, 5.6, 5.0 and 5.8 average points, respectively. The attraction won the highest rating on the schedule on all the days it was on the air.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV news, Faustão’s new show closed its premiere week with an average of 6.2 points in Greater São Paulo.

In the premiere held on January 17, the attraction registered 8.3 points and a 12.3% share, with 67.2% of the total TVs turned on from 8:30 pm to 10:40 pm that day. The results made the ex-Globo come to the new house in the vice-leadership of audience on open TV.

In the direct confrontation with Faustão in Band that day, Globo had scored 22.7, while SBT and Record had scored 7.6 and 7.1, respectively.

For the rest of the week, the show ranked fourth in the ratings fight. On Tuesday (18), he scored 6.1 points; on Wednesday (19), 5.6; on Thursday (20), he scored 5; and, on Friday (21), it ended with an average of 5.8.

See below the hearings for Friday, January 21, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 11.9
Good morning São Paulo8.0
Good morning Brazil8.2
More you7.1
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes5.7
SP18.3
Globe Sports8.2
Newspaper Today10.1
The Carnation and the Rose11.8
Afternoon Session: She Said, He Said9.7
The clone12.8
Workout13.0
In the Emperor’s Time13.8
SP216.7
The More Life, the Better!17.4
National Journal18.0
a place in the sun18.4
Big Brother Brazil 2222.2
Globoplay Session: Swat12.5
Globo newspaper6.8
Go glue5.1
BBB Network Bulletin5.2
Owl 1: Mandela – Dear Mom4.3
Owl 2: Marks of the Past3.5
Corujão 3: Love in Sampa3.1
How will it be?2.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.6
General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am)1.7
General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am)2.7
Speak Brazil3.3
Nowadays4.4
JR 24h (morning)4.4
General balance6.8
Proof of love5.5
JR 24h (afternoon 1)4.0
Alert City6.0
JR 24h (afternoon 2)4.9
Record Journal7.9
The Bible8.4
Super Screen: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood4.1
JR 24h (dawn)1.8
Speaks, I hear you1.0
Religious0.2
Average of the day (7:00/0:00): 4.0
First Impact3.2
Good morning & Co2.9
Chest Prize Coupon3.0
SBT News2.6
Family cases2.0
Jequiti Wheel by Wheel2.4
gossiping2.4
Come here2.9
sea ​​of ​​love3.8
Tomorrow Is Forever5.3
if they leave us6.3
I give you life6.6
SBT Brazil5.9
Angel’s face6.9
Chest Prize Coupon6.7
Mouse Program4.8
Success Screen: A Thief Without Limits4.7
The Night3.6
Operation Mosque2.6
Reporter connection2.1
SBT Brazil (re-presentation)2.1
The Big Bang Theory1.9
Average of the day (7h/0h): 2.7
First Newspaper0.2
Bora SP 10.3
Bora SP 20.6
Let’s go Brazil0.6
The Chef0.6
Open game2.6
The Ball Owners2.4
best of the afternoon1.1
Brazil Urgent3.9
Brazil Urgent local4.7
Band Journal4.8
Faustão in the Band5.8
1001 Questions2.7
Night news1.9
What End Toward (dawn)1.6
Total Sport (dawn)1.5
More Geek0.7
Band Newspaper (dawn)0.8

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 74,666 households in Greater SP

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Spider-Man 3 returns to top 10 lead

there are not many blockbusters that remain in the top 10 of the American box …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved