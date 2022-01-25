Faustão’s son appears with alleged girlfriend 16 years older

New couple in the area? João Guilherme, son of Fausto Silva, caught the attention of netizens last Sunday (23) by posting a series of photos accompanied by a woman in Costa Verde do Rio, Angra do Reis, in Rio de Janeiro. It is speculated that the young man is dating the model Schynaider Moura, 33 years old. He’s 17!

In the picture, John and Schinaider pose on the beach. He wrote, “Weekend” with a heart emoji in the caption. Friends of his congratulated the couple in the comments of the post. Messages like “Beautiful” and “best of luck to you” were repeated in droves.

According to IG, Schinaider is from Piauí, has three daughters and was married to a businessman garnero, brother of Alvaro Carneiro. She won the 2001 Elite Model Look contest and placed fourth in the world finals in Nice, France, contested by girls from 59 countries.

faustão barely debuted in band and has already tested positive for Covid-19. Despite having several programs already recorded, the presenter had to leave to fulfill the isolation and, of course, not to contaminate anyone else. Last Wednesday (19), the ex-global issued a statement about his state of health to reassure his fans and the audience.

Through “Brazil Urgent“, program presented by José Luiz Datena, faustão sent a statement to be read during production. In addition, the journalist also reassured the audience by saying that the presenter was fine and that he will test again next Monday, January 24.

“I don’t have any symptoms, I’ve never had such good results in my exams. I wasn’t even going to do PCR, I did it twice when I was in Miami. But now it’s positive. I’m out until Monday, when I’m taking a new test.“, read Datena on TV.

