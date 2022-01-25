FDA suspends use of two treatments against Covid approved by Anvisa

× Photo: stux/Pixabay

The FDA, the American ‘Anvisa’, suspended on the night of this Monday (24) authorizations for two treatments against Covid with monoclonal antibodies, as they are ineffective against Ômicron. Both were approved in Brazil by Anvisa.

The treatments are casirivimab + imdevimab and banlanivimab + etesivimab, administered intravenously within the hospital. Therefore, they are not pills.

In Brazil, these treatments were approved by Anvisa in April and May 2021, respectively — many months before the identification of the Ômicron variant.

“Because the data shows that these treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the Ômicron variant, which circulates at very high frequency in the United States, these treatments are not authorized for use in any US state, territory and jurisdiction at this time. In the future, if patients in certain geographic regions are likely to be infected or exposed to a variant susceptible to these treatments, use of these treatments may be authorized in these regions”, says the FDA press release.

The agency added that there are other therapies with a high chance of working against Omicron, such as remdesivir, Paxlovid, sotrovimab and molnupiravir.

