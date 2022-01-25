Federal Revenue releases consultation of residual income tax lot

For now, there is no guarantee of correction of the table, frozen for seven years and with a lag of 130% since 1986

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil To consult the residual lot, the taxpayer must access the Federal Revenue website



From 9 am, the residual lot of Personal Income Tax (DIRPF) of January 2022 will be available for consultation. This lot also includes residual refunds from previous years. The credit for 240 thousand taxpayers will be made on January 31. It is more than R$ 281 million. The priority in receiving are the elderly over 80 years old, about 28 thousand people. To consult the residual lot, the taxpayer must access the IRS on the internet, click on “my income tax” and then on “see the refund”. If you identify any pending issues in the declaration, you can rectify it by correcting the wrong information. This year’s income tax calendar is not out yet.

For the time being, there is also no guarantee of correction of the table, frozen for seven years and with a lag of 130% since 1986, as the president of the National Association of Revenue Auditors, Mauro Silva, emphasizes. “In the absence of this correction, people who earn, for example, R$ 6,000 per month will lose during the year 2022 the equivalent of a salary. There are a huge amount of people asking. More than 15 million people should be exempt from income tax in 2022 and will pay taxes”, Silva pointed out.

Even with pressure from Congress for a change in income tax and the government’s signal that it could revise the table through a provisional measure, Unafisco’s president, Mauro Silva, does not believe in a correction that really serves the middle class, the most affected by the lag. “So, in 2022, we will have unfairly charged people more than BRL 48 billion charged from families,” he said. With the return of recess next week, the Senate can vote on a senator’s bill Ângelo Colonel which increases the personal income tax exemption range from R$1,903 to R$3,300. The amount is above what was proposed by the government last year, of R$ 2,500, but which was not approved by Congress.

*With information from reporter Daniel Lian