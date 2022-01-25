Federal Revenue: Standard operation affects imports

The Federal Revenue’s standard operation, started at the end of December, already affects the importation of at least three classes of products in Brazil: fuels, food and beverages (such as wines and beers) and industrial machinery. Sectoral associations heard by the UOL stated that, with the longer delay in the release of goods, the cost of storage is rising, which can also raise prices to the final consumer.

Since December 24, auditors at the Internal Revenue Service have adopted the standard operation — also known as the turtle operation — in releasing products through customs. In it, the auditors carry out a more rigorous inspection of documents and goods, which increases the time in import and export operations. With the movement, the servers seek to pressure the government for salary increases.

Although the operation started a few weeks ago, the fuel sector has already been impacted. The executive president of Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), Sérgio Araújo, says that some releases that took one or two days are taking much longer.

Normally, when Abicom associates registered a DI [Declaração de Importação], it was released by the IRS on the same day or the next day. Now, I have associated with DIs registered even in 2021 and that to this day have not been released. More than 17 days without release.

Sérgio Araújo, CEO of Abicom

According to Araújo, the import sector is responsible for 25% of the diesel consumed in Brazil. In the case of gasoline, the percentage is 10%. “The impact in the case of gasoline is smaller, because the fuel can be replaced by ethanol, produced here, in flex-fuel cars. But the difficulty in importing diesel has a big effect on the market.”

Wines, beers and machines also suffer

The president of ABBA (Brazilian Association of Exporters and Importers of Food and Beverages), Adilson Carvalhal Júnior, says that the operation of the Internal Revenue Service auditors also harms the importation of food and beverages. ABBA brings together around 150 companies that operate in foreign trade, most of them in the beverage sector (wines and beers).

“It is already more difficult to bring the product to Brazil. It is staying longer in the primary zone, for release. This generates costs”, says Carvalhal Júnior.

According to him, the release of goods for the sector at the port normally took two or three weeks. With the Revenue’s standard operation, estimates have gone up to five to seven weeks. “That’s our cost. Storage at the port has a value.”

The president of Abimei (Brazilian Association of Importers of Industrial Machinery and Equipment), Paulo Castelo Branco, reports similar problems.

“There are agribusiness companies that bought machines in the second half of the year, so that they could come now. They have invested in equipment for harvesting from March and April,” he says. According to Castelo Branco, the deadlines are threatened. Today, Abimei brings together around 60 companies, most of them multinational.

Higher cost can reach the consumer

Representatives of sectoral associations heard by the UOL were unanimous in affirming that the difficulties in importing goods, due to the slow pace of the Revenue, can raise the prices of products charged to the final consumer.

Sérgio Araújo, from Abicom, says that the daily cost of a ship that transports 40,000 cubic meters of diesel is US$ 22,000. If the vessel is stopped at the port, unable to unload, the value will need to be paid by the importer.

“We still don’t have a record of this occurrence, but the storage time at the port has increased”, he reports. This storage cost varies according to the contract signed by the importer and the port.

The fear of the sector is that, with the movement of the Revenue, the higher cost of storage —in the port or on ships— will end up being passed on and reach the final consumer of diesel.

Adilson Carvalhal Júnior, from ABBA, calculates that longer storage time for imported products can increase associates’ expenses by 10%.

“We think that it can generate an impact of up to 10% in the cost, depending on the product. Whether the food and beverage importer will pass on all this, it is difficult to know, because it depends on its business strategy”, he adds.

The movement of the auditors of the Federal Revenue is very worrying. It’s like a fight between father and mother: we don’t want to get involved, but we end up getting beaten up. It is worth protesting, but punishing the market for doing so is disproportionate. Market and consumer can pay a bill they don’t need.

Adilson Carvalhal Júnior, president of ABBA

Castelo Branco, from Abimei, says that the movement in the Revenue can increase the price of industrial machines at the end. “If you need to meet market demand, but you don’t receive the machine, this generates less supply than demand. The price goes up”, he says. “The people do not deserve this at this time when everyone is trying to get out of the crisis. The consumer is not to blame.”

Impact on the health sector

Since the beginning of the movement, Sindifisco Nacional — a union that represents the tax auditors of the Federal Revenue Service — has been saying that the standard operation would not reach some categories of products, such as medicines and supplies for the health sector, live loads and perishable foods.

According to the union, there is a special concern with products in the health sector, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Last Thursday (20), Abraidi (Brazilian Association of Importers and Distributors of Health Products) carried out a poll with its members, who participated in a virtual conference. In a universe of 43 companies, 33 of them (77%) said they had faced or noticed a problem with the import of healthcare products in the previous two weeks.

Among the problems cited are delays in releasing products and analyzing documents.

Among the companies linked to Abraidi, there are importers of prostheses, orthoses, implants and personal protective equipment. In the case of prostheses and orthotics, 40% of the Brazilian market is imported, according to the association.

Due to the pandemic, Revenue auditors were normally releasing products for the health area. But our associates have noticed difficulties. Maybe it’s not a serious situation to the point of shortage, but if the movement evolves into a strike or stays longer, we could have a bigger problem.

Bruno Bezerra, executive director of Abraidi

in conversation with the UOL, the president of Sindifisco, Isac Falcão, affirmed that goods in the health area are “passing normally” through customs.

“We do not admit, under any circumstances, that some health equipment is slow”, says Falcão. “If this is happening, the person responsible for the cargo has to go to the authority of the day and report the circumstance.”

economic effect

Falcão says that, with the movement of the auditors, the impact on the different sectors of the economy is inevitable.

Each professional category, when it mobilizes, claiming some right, creates an impact in some sector. There is no mobilization that does not have an impact. We understand that the movement of auditors generates some discomfort.

Isac Falcão, president of Sindifisco

Revenue auditors have two main demands: an increase in the budget for the agency’s operations in 2022 and the regulation of a productivity bonus, created by law in 2017. The bonus was never paid to civil servants.

“The auditors have an agreement with the federal government that has not been fulfilled for five years”, says Falcão, in reference to the bonus. “Do these segments [da economia] would wait five years for the fulfillment of an agreement?”, he adds, referring to the associations that expressed discontent with the standard operation.

According to Falcão, the movement will continue until the claims are met. Currently, according to the union, practically all the auditors who work in the customs activity in Brazil —about a thousand workers— are participating in the standard operation.

Revenue and Ministry of Economy

The Internal Revenue Service and the Ministry of Economy were questioned by the UOL on the effects of the auditors’ standard operation. They didn’t speak up.