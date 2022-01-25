“Feeling sick”, says Deolane Bezerra after being quoted by Tatá Werneck

The new season of “The Masked Singer Brasil” premiered last Sunday (23), but the subject that reverberated during the attraction was Deolane Bezerra. The digital influencer and lawyer, who was the subject of much of 2021, was cited by Tata Werneck in one of your guesses. To complete, Ivete Sangalo and Tais Araújo also commented on the doctor.

After the presentation of Pineapple, Tata Werneck decided to kick that it was the Dr Deolane in the fruit fantasy. “Pineapple bursts the skin. Who’s blown up? Letter c, Dr. Deolane, welcome to our program“, he said. Incidentally, the comedian also gave the same guess after the presentation of pink.

“I think it’s Dr Deolane. Very night voice, excellent voice, which draws attention. But you need a gargle with water, honey, salt and a little lemon.“, he declared. However, shortly after the hunch, it was revealed that the pink was the dancer Maria Gretchen, first eliminated this season.

Anyway, the name of Deolane was also cited by Ivete Sangalo, who recalled that the widow of MC Kevin also released music, and Tais Araújo, who insisted on saying that the lawyer was also a DJ. In other words, just success. Deolane was quite happy with the quotes and shared it all on her Instagram. “I’m feeling sick“, he wrote.

It is no longer of today that we know how much Deolane Bezerra It’s blown, right? Now all you need is Globe invite her to participate in the next season of “The Masked Singer Brasil“.

